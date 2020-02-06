Experts are scrambling, but the new coronavirus vaccine may not be on time

LAURAN DOWN BY LAURAN

WASHINGTON (AP) – Because of the flu-like virus that has exploded from China, researchers around the world have been looking for a vaccine against an unexpected health threat without anyone arriving on time.

Just days after Chinese scientists shared the genetic map of the guilty coronavirus, researchers from the US National Institutes of Health had developed a potentially important ingredient for a vaccine they hope to test in April.

Scientists from Australia to France, along with a list of biotech and vaccine companies, jumped into the race and pursued various types of vaccinations.

And researchers from Texas froze an experimental vaccine that was developed too late to fight a previous coronavirus – SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome – but urged US and Chinese authorities to try it this time. Because the new virus is a close cousin of SARS, it could just protect, Dr. said. Peter Hotez from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital.

All that work comes at lightning speed compared to earlier outbreaks. Yet many experts agree that it can take another year – if every step goes well – before a vaccine is ready for widespread use. That’s it when it is even needed.

More than 31,400 people worldwide are infected and the death toll has risen beyond 630. The vast majority are in China, but more than 310 people with the disease have been reported in more than two dozen other countries.

For now, health officials isolate the sick to fight the spread of the virus, causing fever, cough and, in severe cases, pneumonia. Without specific treatment, some doctors also experiment with antiviral drugs that have been developed for other conditions.

“Ours has already been manufactured and can start quite quickly,” said Hotez, who made the previous SARS vaccine with colleague Maria Elena Bottazzi from Texas Children. But “there is still no roadmap for what you do to make a vaccine in the midst of a devastating public health outbreak.”

NIH specialists say it’s not time to pursue outbreaks, it’s time to pursue prototype vaccine designs that can work for entire virus families, ready to be taken off the shelf at the first sign of a new disease.

“We now have the technology. It is feasible from a technical and biological point of view, “said Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Without that step” we risk new pandemics. “

A FASTER VACCINE RECIPE

Traditionally, making vaccines required a lot of growth in a laboratory first. The NIH team is striving for a newer and much faster method: simply use a piece of the genetic code of the virus, called messenger RNA or mRNA, that instructs cells to make a certain protein.

“We consider RNA to be the software of life,” Dr. said. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna Inc., who develops mRNA vaccines for other diseases and is working with NIH on the new corona virus.

Inject the right piece and “you taught the body to make its own medicine,” he explained. Because cells only produce that protein, the immune system learns to recognize it, ready to attack if the entire virus ever comes along.

The goal: a protein that is appropriately called “spike” and allows the virus to bind to cells. It covers the surface of coronaviruses – the new ones as well as its cousins ​​SARS, which erupted in China in 2002 and spread to 26 countries, and MERS, or the Middle East respiratory syndrome, that emerged in 2012.

The Graham team focused on the RNA responsible for the production of spikes by the new virus and then – because previous research showed that the protein can change shape – a more stable version of it.

Moderna produces samples of the synthetic mRNA vaccine for NIH for use in animal studies and, hopefully within three months, first phase safety tests in humans. If further testing proves that it really works, scientists hope they can just redeem a new spike code if there is another corona virus.

That is important because after three such outbreaks in less than 20 years “this is not the last,” Dr. predicted. Mark Denison, a virologist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It is the key to find vaccine strategies that hide behind the unique things that apply to every corona virus.

WHAT ELSE IS IN THE PIPELINE

Inovio Pharmaceuticals follows a similar approach with synthetic DNA and recently reported promising results from the first phase of testing an MERS vaccine. It is working with a Chinese company, Beijing Advaccine, in the hope of testing a new vaccine candidate in China later this year.

In France, researchers from the Pasteur Institute are following the tested measles vaccine. They have had early success in mixing genetic material from other viruses in that vaccine and now hope to alert the immune system to this new corona virus in the same way.

“The work we are doing now is making a measles vaccine, but redesigned to contain antigens from the new corona virus,” said virologist Frederic Tangy, head of Pasteur’s vaccine innovation department.

What about Hotez’s old SARS vaccine? In that case, a piece of spike protein was genetically modified and cultured in a laboratory, a traditional vaccine technology compared to the newer and less proven Moderna and Inovio approaches. The researchers from Texas showed the animals protected by vaccine, but in 2016 they no longer had money for further testing and froze what remained. Every six months, Hotez thaws a small sample to ensure that it is still usable.

BREAKING OUT HUNTING

Earlier outbreaks are full of such missed opportunities: there is no commercial vaccine for MERS, although diseases still occur. The Zika outbreak that caused the birth defect ended when experimental recordings were ready for testing.

The bright spot: Ebola vaccines. Some candidates started early testing during the massive Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014-2016, although the outbreak declined before scientists had provided proof that they were working. But authorities and vaccine companies continued to investigate and by 2018 shots were ready to help combat an outbreak that is still smoldering in Congo.

The World Health Organization will meet next week to identify promising drug candidates and vaccines for the new corona virus and to accelerate their development, just like with Ebola.

“In short, we are shadow boxing,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We need to bring this shadow into the light so that we can attack it well.”

