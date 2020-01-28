Experts are split as Dutch online retailers prepare for Amazon’s arrival

Online retailers in the Netherlands are preparing for the arrival of the global giant Amazon, which is expected to open its own Dutch platform in the first quarter of this year.

However, experts disagree on how much market share Amazon can take, as the Dutch online retail sector is dominated by strong local players like Bol.com and Coolblue.

According to the Thuiswinkel.org lobby group, online sales in the Netherlands exceeded 18 billion euros in the first nine months of last year.

Amazon has been selling e-books in the Netherlands since 2014, and Dutch buyers have received around three million items from Amazon.de around the clock since 2016. According to the online retail magazine Twinkle, Amazon already ranks sixth in the Netherlands with sales of € 350 million in 2018.

Earlier this month, however, the company announced that it would “millions of products” in 20 categories, including clothing, in the Netherlands and open its doors to third parties.

Rabobank retail specialist Olaf Zwijnenberg informed the FD that Amazon, with sales of around EUR 10 billion, will be the dominant player in the Netherlands within 10 years. In contrast, Bol.com generated sales of EUR 2.1 billion in 2018.

Zwijnenberg said that the arrival of Amazon in the Netherlands will continue to erode the main streets, especially in smaller cities.

The number of shops in the Netherlands has decreased by 11% in the last 10 years, with electronics, shoe, book and sports shops being the hardest hit, according to the national statistics agency CBS.

However, the market research group Simon-Kucher estimates that Dutch consumers will only switch to Amazon if the prices are 10% lower than those of Bol.com, which belongs to the Ahold empire.

And Cor Molenaar, a professor at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, points out that Amazon will enter a “very complicated e-commerce market” even though the company also offers web services.

trust

Dutch online retailers are confident that they can take on the challenge. Dutch market leader Bol.com, who has just announced that it will start selling clothes, told Financieele Dagblad that he had “a lot of confidence” in his own position on the ground.

The Dutch # 2 market, Coolblue, which focuses on home appliances and electronics, declined to comment to the FD, while Zalando, # 4 Dutch market, focused on improving the customer experience.

Almost four out of five Dutch people over the age of 12 bought something online at some point.

Wijnand Jongen, director of Thuiswinkel.org, said he expected the arrival of Amazon to accelerate the shift to online shopping.

“But Dutch retailers that are already online are well positioned to take on Amazon,” he said. “You have already won the trust of Dutch consumers.”

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.