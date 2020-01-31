Experts for Alan Dershowitz’s impeachment: Quid pro whoa

WASHINGTON – Alan Dershowitz has delivered an impressive defense by President Donald Trump to the Senate that would essentially make it impossible to sue a president for anything he could do to improve his chances of re-election. It was an argument that was quickly and emphatically denounced by a number of legal scholars and historians. You said that there are clear limits to the President’s authority.

Dershowitz said on Thursday that his statements had been misinterpreted, but the Democrats took up when pushing for Trump’s removal to tie the release of military aid to Ukraine to an investigation into his political rivals.

His starting point was the benign assertion that every politician believes that his choice is in the public interest, but he swung abruptly to Ukraine and began to formulate an argument that would reformulate the most conventional understanding of the extent of the president’s power.

As new as it was, his premise followed Trump’s views in many ways, saying he was not bound by some constitutional restrictions that other presidents willingly accepted. And several Republican senators seemed to find merit in what Dershowitz said.

The person in the chamber who may have a lot to say in other situations, Chief Justice John Roberts, instead became essentially a spectator while watching the arguments.

“If a president does something that he believes will help him be elected in the public interest, it may not be the kind of consideration that leads to impeachment,” Dershowitz said Wednesday when the senators asked lawmakers of the Democratic House who charged the case against Trump in the Senate and Trump’s defense team.

Robert Dallek, a presidential historian who has written books about five presidents, from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Ronald Reagan, called Dershowitz’s argument unique. “To be honest, I’ve never seen a president’s power span all areas of his politics,” said Dallek. “There is a fairly well-defined idea of ​​what a president can and cannot do, and if he appears to be pushing his boundaries, he will face major difficulties with Congress or the judiciary.”

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, said Dershowitz misunderstood that the public interest was what served the president’s re-election campaign. “What we hope is that they think at least in terms of the interests of the nation and then reconcile their personal interests with the public interest, the interest of the country,” said Perry.

In addition, Dershowitz’s wording could be a dangerous precedent for future presidents who might think they could do anything they want in the political arena, except against a criminal law. “Then there is nothing to do with a president who can say that I did it in my own interest,” she said.

She resorted to Richard Nixon’s presidency and the “dirty tricks” that were carried out in 1972 to undermine the campaigns of democratic rivals. “Nixon tried to be reelected. Every single event in Watergate, all these things would not be incontestable? Perry asked.

Both Perry and Dallek stated that Nixon’s statement after his resignation from the presidency was the closest mention of the president’s power: “Well, if the president does, it means it’s not illegal,” said Nixon in 1977 towards interviewer David Frost.

MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Alluded to Nixon in Thursday’s Senate session. “We’re back where we were half a century ago, and I would argue that we may be in a worse place because this argument could be successful this time,” said Schiff.

Dershowitz, a retired university professor, complained on Twitter that his argument was “deliberately distorted” by the media.

“You characterized my reasoning as if I had said that a president can do anything if he believes that his re-election is in the national interest. I haven’t said anything like anyone who’s really heard what I said can testify, ”Dershowitz wrote in a series of tweets.

“Let me make it clear again (as I was in the Senate): A president who is trying to be re-elected cannot do what he wants. It is not above the law. He cannot commit crimes. He cannot commit criminal behavior.

“But a lawful act – stopping money, sending troops to vote, breaking a promise regarding Syria – will not become illegal or punishable if a mixed motive is pursued that promotes both public interest and its Reelection is supported. Please answer my argument, not a bias, ”Dershowitz wrote.