Experts from Mercedes and more discuss their fears and dreams about the intersection of AI and neuroscience

If 2018 was the year that artificial intelligence exploded, and 2019 the year that AI became accessible to everyone, 2020 would be the year we pay more attention to how we use it.

And at the forefront of this project is the debate about the intersection of AI, neuroscience, and human behavior.

Towards the end of last year, I was invited to attend an event together with the AI ​​World Summit organized by Mercedes EQ, where we discussed the implications of these issues and what our path will be in 2020.

Of course, while much of the roundtable discussion focused on these issues as a whole, some of the discussions revolved around the automotive industry and what the potential for neuroscience mobility assimilation is.

But before we get into that, our discussions focused on data privacy and security.

AI and machine learning require large sets of data to learn from and as we collect more information from behavioral data, including measuring emotions from video, sound and even brainwave activity, there are inherent risks and concerns about the storage and use of personal information.

“There are macros in the US and Europe affected by privacy concerns involving democratic elections,” NASA Datanaut and CLC Advisors CEO Cindy Chin told me. “Psychological interventions – or psyops as they are called in a military context – where computer algorithms can be used to predict behavioral patterns and track results through a targeted campaign are dangerous. People have already seen such incidents in the UK and US elections. “

“It has already been shown that by watching a player in a Virtual Reality (VR) environment, one can not only accurately measure what elements or ads the user really thinks, but the ad can therefore perform much better than advertising placed in a VR environment without this information, “OpenOcean General Partner Tom Henriksson told me.

And eye tracking is just the beginning. They are almost betting on VR and AR games in 2020.

“Imagine a future where the machine knows what the user really sees and can measure from the user’s pulse or even his brain hull how the person feels and reacts to the advertisement,” Henriksson said. “It definitely brings us one step closer to advertising that is so dynamic, personalized and well-targeted that it will feel more like a valuable service than advertising. At the same time, the power of this technology, at least for the pulse tracking and At the same time, it also demands incredibly high standards for user control and data protection. “

One thing is certain. The more we talk about behavioral data, the more often the discussion of regulation is updated.

“Companies and individuals are paying large amounts of information to obtain this data, and there are few controls and balances or enforcement levels against negative use and breach of privacy,” Chin said. “If we have seen positive results in the use of the data sets collected in the healthcare industry. I wanted to see a broader international ethics or map framework where technology companies and governments demonstrate their commitment to the privacy of global citizens’ data. I would also like to see broader sets of inaccuracies in what is currently being created in AI and machine learning are worrying. “

This high level of data security is something that is at the forefront of Steven Peters – Managing Director of Artificial Intelligence in the mind of Mercedes-Benz AG.

“We are known for our commitment to safety when it comes to vehicle design and production, and that cannot be changed when it comes to behavioral data,” Peters said. “Daimler published AI principles in September 2019, which pave the way for an anthropocentric approach to AI in both products and processes. To start a discussion about the future of AI and the developments that shape tomorrow, like the Mercedes-Benz EQ brand, we created the EQ community. Collaboration and empathy for each other as well as focusing on customer needs is our way of thinking. “

“I think data literacy is a primary need for an increasingly data-driven society,” agrees Anne Schwerk, Ph.D., AI Health Intelligent Analytics Project Manager at DFKI GmbH. “Everyone must be able to understand data, usage and analytics sufficiently. Otherwise, our society will never be able to truly understand the consequences of AI and the digital world. Another very important aspect is the need for explanatory systems, allowing users to locate and control the machines behind the fancy GUI and personalized predictions. “

There are many possible uses for applying behavioral data to a mobility setting. Imagine, for example, that the vehicle is able to recognize that the driver is feeling angry or anxious, and then recommends the calm of the music and adjusts the air conditioning to improve the driver’s mood.

This future of AI and neuroscience is far from becoming a reality, so how can we use behavioral data in a sensitive and positive way to improve consumer products and services in the future?

“Anyone who consumes ‘free’ media would naturally want to live more relevant and valuable advertising,” Henriksson said. “The confidence of technology companies and service providers to use such supernatural information, where a machine can understand a person’s thoughts or desires before doing so, requires protection from iron elements and strong user control.”

And at a time when trust in the larger social networks and tech giants is at a low level, we need to be extremely clear about the data we collect, how it is used, its locations and the value we get in return.

“New solutions where, for example, people can decide and filter, are the impulses that allow systems to measure as well as the advertisers who have access to user data,” Henriksson said. “In addition, users’ trust in tech companies must be completely upgraded before this mainstream is made. Unlike Facebook today, we must be able to trust 100 percent of all companies handling our deep personal data to comply with the highest ethical standards, enforce the best possible data security and anonymize and protect customer data.

What should happen next in the use of neuroscience, behavioral data, intellectual property technology and machine learning and where we are headed in the near future, especially when it comes to using this highly personal information at something as high risk as mobility solutions?

“In the area of ​​mobility, location data is a great example of the opportunities we have to go through,” Henriksson said. “Monitoring users’ sites is currently hotly debated within the niche industry and beyond, as there are no formal rules or ethical standards on how to use this sensitive data. Used correctly and respectfully, location is a very powerful signal that can enhance a user’s digital profile with information about what’s happening in the real world. “

There are many examples of how this type of data can be used for good, but we always come back to ensuring that companies use this information with respect.

“Forecasting is exciting and, if used correctly, with the right level of privacy and user security, can add a great deal of utility,” Plumen co-founder and creative director Nicolas Roope told me. “If one drives at speed, it is much more useful to recognize that he is going to sleep than to recognize what is happening. And of course, this happy driver who is notified – and lives as a result – does not want to be bombarded with energy ads later drink because the car company has shared their data. It’s also nice not to share this event with the insurance company. “

And how can this information be used outside the world of advertising or vehicle control and security, and what should happen next to make it possible?

“People still spend at least 70% of our day in the real world, so having more information about this part of our lives definitely gives us better services such as cycling, child watching and better planned cities, “Henriksson said. “Recently, the CEO of Foursquare data company suggested in a New York Times issue that technology companies should adhere to standards similar to Hippocrates’ oaths and that Congress should regulate the technology industry. to take such action to ensure that we can enjoy tomorrow’s great mobility solutions. “