Experts have warned against interfering after Trump’s statements

Coronavirus does not last long over the closing of doors and other exposed surfaces when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity, according to a US government study.

“The disease is dying in the fastest way” from experiencing heat or heat, said Bill Bryan, an employee at the Department of Homeland Security, according to a White House news conference Thursday.

President Donald Trump previously expressed his concern over whether the summer weather would end the outbreak, suggesting in February that summer temperatures could clear the case this month.

More than 870,000 people in the United States have confirmed the infection and more than 49,000 have died. About 20,000 new cases were added Thursday.

Bryan suggested the new U.S. study offer useful tips for many Americans, including “increasing the temperature and humidity for possible indoor pollutants” to kill the virus on the surface. At a temperature of 70 to 75 degrees and 80% humidity during the summer, for example, the study showed the bacteria would last for two minutes on the opposite side of the air. Drying Bryan said, may require “extra care.”

‘Power of Light’

Trump expressed interest in the study after Bryan’s presentation.

Trump said, “I wish we had hit the body with a strong wind or a strong light,” Trump said, following Bryan’s presentation. “I think it’s not searched but you will try it.”

Researchers may bring “the light into the human body,” Trump said, “either by skin or by some other means.”

The World Health Organization has warned against using UV rays to protect any part of the body, saying it can cause skin irritation.

Bryan also said that studies have shown that Birin can kill the virus in the vaginal or respiratory tract within five minutes and isopropyl alcohol can kill it quickly. Trump has suggested that more testing be done there, too.

“The antidote is to blow it up in a minute. One minute, ”he said. “Is there any way we can do something like this in the needle?” He said it would be “almost cleaning. It goes into the lungs and makes a lot of stuff into the lungs.”

It is not a cure

Bleach is a toxic chemical, and weed can damage the lungs.

John Balmes, a lecturer at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and a lecturer at the University of California San Francisco. “The air and lungs are not designed to expose them even to chemicals in the air.”

“Not even a drop of Bleach or toxic alcohol is dangerous,” Balmes said in a telephone interview. “This is an entirely different idea.”

Dissemination of landscapes plays an important role in infection. Coronavirus is weak in the body, and is actually a packet of genetic material wrapped in a packet of lipids. Washing the hands with soap is especially effective in cleaning and stopping the transmission.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Americans to be careful with cleaning products in their immediate use of alcohol cleaners, shot from outlets, and still have difficulty finding vendors and many commodities. The effects of cleaners and drinking water rose sharply in March, according to the CDC. In one case, a woman was sent to the hospital after filling her mattress with lemon juice, lemon juice and hot water to soak up the vegetables.

The weather conditions

As some states in the United States begin to reverse the nation’s suicide prevention restrictions, an important question remains whether summer can affect the flu – and whether the fall could lead to a new outbreak, according to some experts inside and outside the government proposed.

Climate and UV exposure are usually important for the spread of diseases. The flu virus, for example, is associated with cold and dry weather. Studyaya from the study found that in northern Europe, temperature and UV emissions were associated with peaks in the emissions between 2010 and 2018.

“We know that respiratory infections are periodic. Coronaviruses are also respiratory viruses, and we are optimistic and optimistic about that, ”said William Schaffner, a professor of disease at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. But, he says, not all coronaviruses exhibit a genetic difference, and it is not obvious this is.

Scientists are still investigating a new coronavirus, and the pathogen has spread in parts of the world with high temperatures. Singapore is experiencing a lot of weather despite the heat and humidity. And in the developing world, many people spend most of their time indoors in a controlled, cool, dry environment without direct sunlight.

Anthony Fauci, a senior clinical psychologist at the White House, said in a television interview on April 9 that, “One should not expect that climate change will give us success. You have to assume that the virus will continue to do its thing. ”

Studies of other coronaviruses suggest that some types of UV light may act as an antidote. Sunlight contains ultraviolet light types, and one of them, UVC is commonly used to sterilize medical equipment. In China and Italy, plastics damaged using UVC light have reportedly been sent to hospitals.

Some studies, however, suggest the opposite. A recent study of cities in South China, for example, found that heat and UV rays seem to have no effect on the disease.

