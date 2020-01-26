Experts interview Bennet Omalu about head trauma and sports

A number of scientists have raised questions about how Dr. Bennet Omalu has described CTE and head injuries in sports in recent years.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

If you named Dr. Bennet Omalu are familiar with, it is likely because he is studying the effects of head trauma on professional athletes. He was played on the screen by no less than Will Smith – in the acclaimed 2015 film Concussion – and continues to discuss the negative effects of head injuries on athletes in old age. His memoirs, Truth Has No Side: My alarming discovery of the danger of contact sports appeared in 2017 and led to more public appearances.

A new article by Will Hobson in the Washington Post examines the impact Omalu had on the discussion about sport in the 21st century. Hobson notes that since Omalu’s 2005 results, “concerns about the CTE have triggered a global revolution in concussion security and a sustained existential crisis for America’s most popular sport.”

However, Hobson is also concerned about Omalu’s work:

However, there is broad consensus across the brain research community that Omalu, the man who is widely regarded by many as the face of CTE research, routinely exaggerates his accomplishments and drastically overestimates the known risks of CTE and contact sports, which increases misconceptions about the disease …

This conclusion results from Hobson’s interviews with numerous experts in this field and from numerous peer-reviewed articles. It paints a picture of how science perception can impact scientific research – and prevents potential breakthroughs.

This is not the first time that Omalu’s work has been questioned. The release of Concussion prompted some authors to investigate how the film reflected reality and not. A late 2015 slate article looked at how CTE perception is related to how many people think about sports and head injuries – beliefs that may not be reflected in actual scientific evidence. This is also one of the areas that Hobson addresses in his article – which takes a disturbing look at where science and myth merge.

Read the full story in the Washington Post