Experts predict that the outbreak of the Chinese virus will affect tens of thousands at least in the past few months

WASHINGTON – The deadly new coronavirus 2019 nCoV that has broken out in China will affect at least tens of thousands of people and last for at least several months, the researchers estimate based on the first available data.

“At best, you would have something … where we go through spring into summer and then it subsides,” said David Fisman, professor at the University of Toronto, who wrote an analysis of the virus for the International Society of Infectious Diseases.

“It’s not something that will end in the next week or month,” said Alessandro Vespignani, a professor at Northeastern University. He is part of a research group that manages an online dashboard about the outbreak.

Epidemiologists do not have a crystal ball. They only have piece of information about the new virus that appeared in December. They use mathematical models to estimate the actual number of cases on the current date and compare them with previous outbreaks. However, many of their hypotheses remain uncertain.

Up until last weekend, the researchers believed that infected people were not contagious until they showed symptoms such as fever, breathing problems, and pneumonia. However, the Chinese authorities said they found the opposite on Sunday.

The U.S. health authorities said Monday they saw no evidence that asymptomatic patients can infect other people. But if they can, it would definitely change the dynamics of the outbreak.

The first estimates of the length of the incubation period – about two weeks – are new.

In the past few days, several experts have calculated an important parameter for each outbreak: the basic reproduction number or “R0”. It indicates the number of people contaminated by an infected person. Estimates range from 1.4 to 3.8, according to Fisman, numbers that are considered moderate.

That’s just an average: some patients can infect many people while others infect only a few. “This alone is no reason to panic,” said Maimuna Majumder, a researcher at Harvard University and Boston Children’s Hospital.

She said the rate is 1.3 for seasonal flu (which has millions of cases per year) and between two and five for SARS, which resulted in 8,000 cases and 774 deaths in 2002-2003, the majority on the mainland China and Hong Kong. In comparison, the rate for measles is between 12 and 18.

Quarantines and isolation measures, systematic hand washing and masks could help to reduce the average number of people infected. If the rate drops below one, the epidemic dies.

According to the researchers, the effects of the control measures that China has taken will only be felt after a week or two, depending on the cycle of the virus.

“The more we learn about it, the more it looks like SARS,” said Fisman. “SARS was controllable; hopefully also. But we won’t know for a couple of weeks. “

“It will take many weeks, probably months, and no one knows where it will go,” he added.

The official number of cases in China is more than 4,000, with more than 100 deaths and around 50 confirmed infections outside the country.

According to an analysis by the group coordinated by Northeastern, the actual number of Chinese cases, including those that have not yet been uncovered, should be more than 25,000, Vespignani said.

And researchers from the University of Hong Kong estimate that the number of actual cases has currently exceeded 40,000.

“It’s easy to get twice or three times as much, even in Wuhan City,” said Vespignani, the virus’ epicenter. “If other larger areas are affected, these numbers will be much larger.”

He said he didn’t want to estimate the number of possible deaths. So far, the mortality rate has been around 3 percent, but these rates tend to fluctuate: they increase at the beginning when the most vulnerable patients die, decrease and then increase when others die.

Again only time will tell.