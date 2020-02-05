Experts say Iowa Caucuses app couldn’t handle complexity

Iowa caucus administrators this year have faced increased complexity in the midst of rule changes and the decision to use a third-party application to report election results.

Cybersecurity and electoral administration experts told TPM on Tuesday that the application chosen by the Iowa Democratic Party had failed to manage complexity, providing an example of what to do to administer an election.

After complaints about alleged irregularities in the 2016 state primary count, which was done by hand, the Democratic Party made various changes to the data that was to be recorded in Iowa caucuses.

This includes three sets of data: the initial vote count, the second ballot, and then the final count.

“It is clear that he was not ready for prime time,” said Andrew Appel, professor of computer science at Princeton and expert in electoral security.

Separate reports have suggested that Shadow, the company behind the application used to transmit constituency data to administrators in Democratic Party states, may be at fault. The Verge reported Tuesday that Shadow had used a free tier for the platform on which the app was based, which had reduced its capacity.

Shadow apologized for the problem in a statement.

We sincerely regret the delay in publishing the results of the Iowa caucuses last night and the uncertainty this has created for the candidates, their campaigns and the Democratic supporters of the caucus.

– Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

Tammy Patrick, senior advisor to the Democracy Fund and former commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Election Administration, told the TPM that elections can rarely meet the requirements of being free, inexpensive to administer and accurate.

“The average county budget for an electoral service is less than one percent of the total county budget,” said Patrick, adding that the problems would persist “until we devote enough resources to infrastructure. elections “.

Patrick added that states and other jurisdictions that regularly hold elections with the same systems are much less likely to face the kinds of problems that have occurred this year in Iowa caucuses.

“Here you have counties that report through a party in a way that they will probably never do…. other than last night in caucus, “she said.

Appel argued that speed is essential for Iowa in part because of the status they hold to influence subsequent primary elections.

“In normal elections, it is really interesting to know on election night who won, but we can afford to wait a few days for the official results,” he said. “In the Iowa caucuses, the results of the informal elections are very influential in the next primary, and that makes a bigger difference.”

However, Patrick warned that any significant delay between the counting of the votes and the presentation to the public could damage public confidence in the accuracy and fairness of the elections.

“You have people there who say that the fact that we do not have information or a declared winner or an unofficial winner, that this in itself is representative of something to fear”, a- she declared. “I think we will just see this situation escalate during the main season.”

After nearly 24 hours of delay, the Democrats in Iowa tried to assure the public that the results of the caucus were reliable.

“We also have a paper trail and accurate documentation,” said Iowa Democrat President Troy Price, who attributed the problem to a “backend coding error” on Tuesday.

“We will release more data than ever before,” said Price, adding that the state’s Democratic Party had a different paper trail than before.