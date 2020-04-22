Experts say that feeling calm during the corona virus epidemic is a valid response

The news is full of tips on how to stay calm during the virus epidemic – but what if you actually felt pretty good? Psychologists say keeping calm is not an inappropriate reaction to what is happening right now, even if you feel that everyone around you is panicked. People who feel less agitated than they think they should, may react according to their temperament, their experience with past traumas and their general levels of panic over time.

Dr. Gregory Navelnik MD, a clinical psychologist at the University of Kansas, tells Bustle. “Although the effect of the Koronov virus is global, the responses are certainly individual. “There is no specific ‘right’ way to respond to the epidemic.” A person’s reactions to extreme situations tend to moderate over time, and you may feel calmer if you were initially worried. “The people who have begun to stare at the trend toward a more relaxed reception space, in the same way that those who initially eliminated the potential impact, will be aiming for activated understanding,” he says. At least we hope so.

Some people are also naturally calmer than others in the face of anxious threats or events. Dr. Nadia A. Herguja M.D., a psychiatrist in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina, tells the word. “Everyone has their own innate temperament, how they are connected,” We are all on a spectrum with regard to our character traits, “she says.

milko / E + / Getty Images

You may find some aspects of isolation soothing, especially if you are an introvert by nature. “The reduced interactions, and the need to be ‘in our social game’, can give us a sense of safety, familiarity and calm,” says Dr. Joshua Klaapov, a clinical psychologist, for his environment. “We are reminded that we can be in our pajamas, take off shoes and sit in our favorite chair.” The familiar things in your environment can be really effective in calming you down.

Previous experience with trauma can also make people more radiant. Dr. Harjee says “Many people have previously been exposed to very stressful situations and as a result they can no longer demonstrate a stressful, tense or anxious reaction. If some of this experience feels familiar, you may feel more relaxed living it.

However, some people may feel extra calm because they suppress their anxiety. Dr. Nawalnik says that if you feel strangely or emotionally disconnected, your anxiety may manifest in other ways, such as mood changes, sleep problems, depression, or stress in your relationships. If you repress your feelings about the Corona virus, he says, it’s likely Assume they may explode after the situation is resolved, and you may begin to feel anxious right after the lockout is complete.

Dr. Nawalnick says that “those who seem strangely calm in the face of loss and hardship right now need more mental health support. If you are worried that your worry-free behavior covers deeper feelings, talk to a person who supports your life, or try contacting a therapist.

If you feel quite right about things right now, try not to stress – there are people who are just dealing with a makeover in their own way and peace.

If you or someone you know is looking for mental health help, visit the National Mental Health Web site (NAMI), or call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). For confidential referrals, visit the Extensive Substance Abuse and Mental Health (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Help Line at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). In an emergency, contact the National Life Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.

Experts:

Dr. Nadia A. Chargua M.D., Psychiatrist

Dr. Joshua Klapov, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist

Dr. Gregory Nawalnik M.D., Clinical Psychologist