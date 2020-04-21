Experts say the challenges for sharing nostalgic photos stem from privacy concerns

While you’re stuck at home trying to entertain yourself on social media instead of social life, there’s no patience for # throwback on Thursday or #flashback on Friday. Instead, the nostalgic photography challenges that you can attend any day of the week are undermined. On the ego side, there may not be a significant security risk in sharing your old photo at your sweaty college hangout shows, or with your childhood pet. But experts say you can provide hackers with premium information without even realizing it.

People “unknowingly share personal information more than usual,” according to Jessica Robinson, CEO of PurePoint International, a cyber security firm. As we provide more glimpses into our home lives, we reveal more sensitive information. At the security level, Robinson says letting people know your schedule can make you vulnerable to non-digital security concerns. “You may not want to advertise that you leave home, get up at 7am daily, or share sections of this walk with street signs or visible house numbers,” Robinson says. This kind of information can put you at risk of hacking, indirect and more.

In terms of your digital security, the more information you have about your photos, the more vulnerable you are to people who want to hack into your accounts, or steal your ID altogether. Although there are safe ways to participate in social media challenges, it is important to understand the ways in which your images could endanger you.

The short-term effects of personal information sharing

According to Kristina Podnar, a digital policy consultant who specializes in cyber security, sharing your photos allows fraudsters, identity thieves and hackers to immediately take advantage of the information in the photos. “Many online accounts are secured through challenge questions like ‘what was your high school mascot’ or ‘what is your high school’s name’, ” She says. Posting this elimination from arriving home for your senior year can unintentionally open your bank for a poignant hacker.

Podnar says it’s all fraudulent information to transfer all funds from a bank account or access sensitive accounts. In addition, thieves Can take the personal information obtained from your photos to impersonate the seller or employer. Then, they can search for more personal information about you from online friends and family, just to “pull the same kind of scam on a broader group of people,” she says. For example, Podnar says she recently heard of someone posing as an alumni office asking for donations to the (fake) element. The scam was directed to a group of college friends who participated in an online retreat challenge just like # MeAt20.

Long-term effects of personal information sharing

In the long run, sharing photos and personal information allows fraudsters to build more information about you and your network. “Many Instagram and Facebook images are typically fed on artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and used for machine learning (ML) algorithms,” Pudnar says images can be used for benign purposes (such as teaching a system to recognize emotions from photography) but long-term, “they can also be used to overcome biometric security like face scans.”

While this risk may be a way to go, the data you are sharing now may be sold on the dark web today. “The biggest area where I saw personal photos being stolen and misused was forging IDs and traveling internationally (much of it is in the intelligence and criminal arena),” says Podner. This information can also accumulate at Hayst’s future. “Would you be comfortable if in five years someone on the other side of the country or the globe can unlock your phone because you uploaded your photo today? If not, don’t share your private photos so publicly,” Pudnar suggests.

Another potential long-term impact that you should worry about is the fact that your personal information can be filled in and used for identity theft, a caliber issue greater than an email for spammers. Identity theft is when someone takes your personal information to build a profile where it can Use it to do everything from renting a car to applying for a number of credit cards. Long that doesn’t always cover everything.

How to share photos responsibly

Both digital security experts agree that sharing photos that are enriched with personal information is always a serious risk to your safety. “Think about the potential (short-term and long-term consequences) and try to share the information in the narrowest possible way,” Podner said, adding that it is ideal if you can limit the amount of posts you share in general. Robinson said it is essential to scan every image for information that may be disclosed before posting. Search for house numbers, street signs, clothing icons, mail items and paperwork. Before you post, make sure there is nothing close to it, and when you write a caption, don’t accidentally answer a common A security question like your first pet name, your mother’s maiden name, or your favorite food.

While it may not feel like someone is watching you, some good digital hygiene practice means that most of what you post can end up in the wrong hands, so limit the amount of free information you share, especially when you upload all that extra screen time in the quarry right now. While this may sound like Liam Neeson’s thriller, it’s a reality we should be aware of.

Experts:

Jessica Robinson, CEO of PurePoint International

Kristina Podnar, digital policy consultant and author of “The Power of Digital Policy”