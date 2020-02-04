Experts warn of cyber security risks for students and university lecturers

February 4 (UPI) – Following global cyber attacks in 2019, potential targets are taking action to reduce the possibility of ransomware hijacking of their computer systems – including educational institutions where such attacks may be supported by students and teachers.

A recent study by British nonprofit research firm Jisc tracked the frequency of denial-of-service or DDoS attacks over a two-year period and found that the least active periods coincided with breaks in the academic calendar.

Two possible conclusions that can be drawn from the trend are that students and employees are the hackers or open the doors for cybercriminals.

“This pattern could suggest that the attackers are students or employees, or people who are familiar with the academic cycle. Or maybe the bad guys are just vacationing at the same time as the education sector,” the Jisc- Report. “Anyway, there is no point in sending a DDoS attack to an organization if there is no one to face the consequences.”

“Universities are experiencing an increase in malicious cyber activity,” said Jason Ball, Associate Provost of Florida Atlantic University, in a recent letter to the faculty and staff. “These attacks are being carried out by government-sponsored attackers who are trying to steal research data and publish political messages, as well as financially motivated criminals who are targeting real money.”

Reza Azarderakhsh, a professor at the university’s Faculty of Computer and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, said the structure of the university campus made it more vulnerable. Your computers are more easily infected with flash drives in computer labs, and such a large number of devices connected to the Internet on campus can give hackers the access they need to infiltrate.

Such a network of interconnected devices is called the “Internet of Things” or “IoT” and is popular with modern computer hijackers.

“You can bring an IoT development board on campus when it connects to the campus Wi-Fi system. Because it doesn’t contain security solutions, attackers can take advantage of it in minutes,” Azarderakhsh said in an interview with UPI.

He said university research projects that often contain classified information or are supported by federal or industry grants make schools tempting targets for hackers who want to steal or disclose valuable data – or delete them to mess up the system.

“Sometimes you can’t even publish your own data; your data disappears,” Azarderakhsh said. “They take your data, they delete it from your system.

“For example, suppose you received a few million dollars in research from the government or industry and your data is no longer available.”

A major threat to universities in particular is phishing – a practice in which attackers pretend to be a trusted source and send fake emails to gain access to a network. A recipient simply has to click on a link in the email to open the door for hackers. If successful, they can infect the system with malware or remove sensitive and critical information.

“Because of the increased activity, more phishing and malware attacks than usual may be emailed,” Ball said in his letter.

A number of municipalities and government agencies were attacked by ransomware hackers in 2019, including Baltimore and Greenville, NC. Two cities in Florida chose to pay the ransom – more than $ 1 million – to restore their files. Some have not yet fully recovered.

The universities of Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa and New York were affected last year and the medical system of the University of Maryland was affected in late 2018. Last month, hackers demanded a ransom after reaching a computer network at the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands. The school paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Experts say that simple knowledge and awareness are the best weapons against the increase in cyber crime.

“We must continue to train our employees in what cyber security attacks look like and how to avoid them,” said Thomas Dobbert, technical director at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nevada. The school recently hired a company to provide security training information.

“This type of training is valuable,” added Dobbert.

Florida Atlantic’s Azarderakhsh said one of the best tools against college and university attacks is awareness – and the understanding that anyone on campus can be used as a carrier for a major attack.

“People don’t take these things seriously,” he said. “Although we have a high awareness of cyber in schools, people still come to universities to share private information online or sometimes even offline with people they really don’t know.”