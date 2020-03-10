Experts warn of “false hope”, say summer may not help fight coronavirus – News from India

Summer heat does not necessarily kill or significantly weaken Sars-CoV-2, a virus that causes new coronavirus disease (Covid-19), say some experts, who warned against “false hope” after a Chinese analysis that said the number of cases had decreased is after average temperatures have exceeded 8.72 degrees Celsius.

Epidemiologists say that while rising temperatures and humidity may lead to modest declines in Sars-CoV-2’s potential, countries should not depend on warm weather to slow transmission, as the new virus may not respond to seasonal changes the way other seasonal viruses cause flu and colds.

A Chinese study found that in cold regions, each increase in average temperatures by 1 ° C leads to a cumulative increase in cases of 0.83, while in the higher temperature group, any increase in the minimum temperature by 1 ° C leads to a decrease in the cumulative number of cases 0. 86th

It may be the best temperature for virus transmission, and high-temperature virus susceptibility could prevent it from spreading in warmer countries during the summer, the study concluded after analyzing cases from around the world from January 20 to February 4 against January meteorological data from China. and the capital of the affected countries.

A study from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou in Guangdong province was released on February 22nd. It has yet to be reviewed.

Another Harvard study by T.H. The Chan School of Public Health, however, points to the sustainable transmission of Sars-CoV-2 in diverse climates, from cold and dry provinces to tropical locations even within China. Kerala, the country with the first cases in India and where further transmissions are reported this week, has a wet weather and a maximum temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius.

“Only weather, such as rising temperatures and humidity in the spring and summer in the Northern Hemisphere, will not necessarily lead to a decline in cases without extensive public health interventions,” says the Harvard study, which is also awaiting scientific review. “If Sars-CoV-2 behaves like other betacoronaviruses, it can transmit lower temperatures more efficiently than in summer heat, but the magnitude of the change is expected to be modest and insufficient to stop transmission on its own,” said Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health, and one of the study’s co-authors.

“It is a false hope that we can say that it will disappear like the flu (in summer) … we cannot assume that. And there is no evidence,” Mike Ryan, executive director of World Health Organistaion’s health program, said in a statement.

“We cannot depend on temperature alone. Rising temperatures reduce the survival of viruses on surfaces, but this is a modified virus that has begun to infect humans. We do not know how these changes will affect the survival of the virus with changes in temperature or humidity,” said Dr. Lalit Kant , a former head of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research and an infectious diseases advisor at the Public Health Foundation of India.

Enormous efforts and no fever helped stop the Sars-Cova epidemic in 2003, the virus closest to Sars-CoV-2. “Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) did not die of natural causes. They were killed by intensive public health interventions in mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and elsewhere … but in Toronto, Sars came to life after the initial wave and precautionary measures were lifted. The revival confirms that the control measures stopped the transmission for the first time, ”Lipsitch said.

With little evidence of how this new virus will behave, epidemiologists are declining in the behavior of coronaviruses, especially Sars-CoV, with which it shares the most similarities among six other human coronaviruses, including Sars-Cov and seasonal coronaviruses OC43, HKU1, 229E and NL63. which cause a common cold.

“Seasonal influenza outbreaks show that new viruses do not follow the seasonality associated with the cold and flu virus because humans do not have immunity against new viruses, making infection in the first wave more powerful. This makes it difficult to predict behavior. As infections reach a critical mass, people build up herd immunity and the symptoms are milder. In countries like India, along with seasonal peaks, we have flu and cold cases throughout the year, ”said an epidemiologist from the health ministry on condition of anonymity.

