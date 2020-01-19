Experts warn of the scale of the China virus as US airports begin screening the world

Medical personnel transfer a patient to Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 18, 2020, to treat patients infected with a mysterious SARS-like virus. – AFP pic

HONG KONG KONG, Dec. / PRNewswire / – The true extent of the outbreak of a mysterious SARS-like virus in China is likely to be far larger than officially reported, scientists have warned as countries take measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Fears that the virus may spread increase before the New Year holidays when hundreds of millions of Chinese move around the country and host or visit many other family members who live abroad.

According to authorities in China, two people have died and at least 45 have been infected. The outbreak has focused on a fish market in downtown Wuhan, a city of 11 million people that serves as an important transportation hub.

However, a paper published on Friday by scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, London, said the number of cases in the city is likely to be closer to 1,700.

The researchers said that their estimate was largely based on the fact that cases were reported abroad – two in Thailand and one in Japan.

The virus – a new strain of coronavirus that can affect humans – has raised the alarm due to its association with SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people in Mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003 ,

China has not announced travel restrictions, but Hong Kong authorities have already tightened detection measures, including stringent temperature controls for incoming travelers from mainland China.

The U.S. has announced plans to begin testing flights from Wuhan at San Francisco Airport and New York’s JFK, both of which have direct flights, and from Los Angeles, where many flights connect, as of Friday.

And Thailand said it is already checking passengers arriving in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket and will soon introduce similar controls in the Krabi resort.

Two deaths

So far no transmission from person to person has been confirmed, but according to Wuhan’s health commission, the possibility is “not excluded”.

A doctor from the World Health Organization said it would not be surprising if there was “limited human-to-human transmission, especially among families who are in close contact.”

Scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, which advises bodies such as the World Health Organization, said an estimated 1,723 people in Wuhan had been infected by January 12.

“If Wuhan had exported three cases to other countries, there would have been a lot more cases than were reported,” said Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the authors of the report, the BBC.

“I’m much more concerned than a week ago,” he said, adding that it was “too early to be alarming.”

“People should think more seriously than before about the possibility of substantial human-to-human transmission,” he continued, saying that it was “unlikely” that animal exposure was the only source of infection.

Local authorities in Wuhan said a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday and was the second fatal case. The disease caused pulmonary tuberculosis and damaged several organ functions.

After the death was reported, an online discussion spread in China about the severity of the Wuhan corona virus – and how much information the government may be hiding from the public.

Some complained about the censorship of online posts, while others made comparisons with 2003 when Beijing criticized WHO for underreporting the number of SARS cases.

“It’s so strange,” wrote an Internet user on the Weibo social media platform, citing the overseas cases in Japan and Thailand. “They all have Wuhan pneumonia, but (in China) we have no infections outside of Wuhan – is that scientific?” – AFP