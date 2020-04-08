Explanation: what to expect if a Canadian prime minister is too sick to do the job

OTTAWA – On the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife was announced to have COVID-19, the cabinet agreed that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland would follow the line if Trudeau could not perform his duties.

The move, usually a formality, became even more significant during the COVID-19 crisis, which now threatens the life of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Next to the queue

The order of prior approval on March 13 designates Freeland as the next in line to fulfill the duties of prime minister if Trudeau “fails to perform the duties of his office.”

All 36 ministers in the current cabinet are listed in case Freeland is also unable to fill the role, but his followers are named after the date on which they first took an oath in a federal cabinet.

It puts Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, who first served in the cabinet under former prime minister Jean Chretien, the next in line after Freeland took office as prime minister. Northern Union Minister Dan Vandal, who became a cabinet minister in November, was last.

Such lists are regularly created and updated by the federal government.

They also include replacements for all ministerial portfolios. Should Finance Minister Bill Morneau be incompetent, for example, then Mona Fortier, the minister of finance, will step in. Treasury Board Chairman Jean-Yves Duclos was tagged as the second successor.

The Prime Minister said the order of precedence had to be updated following the federal election in October and the process happened to end at the same time as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID- 19.

The succession order does not say under what circumstances a prime minister is considered “unable to perform the duties of his office.”

The decision will likely rest in the cabinet with advice from Canada’s leading civilian, the Clerk of the Privy Council, said Carleton University professor Philippe Lagasse, one of Canada’s leading experts on the Westminster government model.

What would happen if a prime minister, whose job included naming members of the cabinet, some senior civil servants and even recommended to the Queen that he should serve as governor general, was incapable of a long time?

There is no easy answer, according to a brief paper prepared by the Library of Parliament in October: “The incapacity of a prime minister will be even more problematic; no precedents exist for this situation.”

There is no vice-president

The order ahead does not say what would happen if the prime minister died.

Eight US presidents died while in office, the most recent being John F. Kennedy in 1963. In each case, as laid down in the United States constitution, the vice president automatically succeeded in the White House.

Unlike the United States, Canada does not have a clear line of succession. Canada had two prime ministers who died in office: Sir John A. Macdonald in 1891 and John Thompson in 1894. The two situations are handled differently, though there are some similarities.

Macdonald, who died of a stroke, reported that Thompson wanted to succeed him. After his death, governor general Frederick Stanley – of Stanley Cup fame – “called on Thompson to form a government,” historian P.B. Waite wrote in 1990.

Thompson threw it and John Abbott, a senator, was tapped as a compromise candidate. He spent 17 months as prime minister before resigning, setting the stage for Thompson’s administration. Two years later, while on a trip to Britain, Thompson suffered a heart attack and died.

“Governor General Lord Aberdeen is now a difficult choice,” Waite wrote.

The cabinet was held “by the strength, kindness, and knowledge of Thompson. It has now fallen to the constituencies, each with members who have shown individual discretion and jealousy. Thompson has left nothing to say. alternatively, and there is no clear choice. “

Mackenzie Bowell got the job as the oldest cabinet member.

Crown prerogative, sort of

It was ultimately up to the Queen or her representative in Canada – Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, for the moment – to appoint a new prime minister, Lagasse said.

“But obviously the Crown will follow whatever other ministers have told them. If other ministers are like ‘This is the person,’ that is the person. It involves a certain degree of discretion on the part of the governor general, but not really. “

Many Canadians naturally assume that Freeland as deputy prime minister will succeed Trudeau if he dies. Trudeau likely personally communicated that intent to Payette, Lagasse said.

“My guess is that the prime minister will have in some way, shape or form that he can advise as his successor as prime minister if he can no longer hold office.”

But the order previously approved last month sends a clear signal to Payette that the cabinet also supports the position.

The real deal

So if Trudeau dies, is Freeland interim or acting prime minister until someone is elected to serve permanently? The short answer is no.

“It’s not like the governor general will name someone like this in a guardian capacity until the Liberals name a new leader or something like that. That’s not how it works,” Lagasse said.

“The minute the prime minister is no longer the prime minister, the first duty of the governor in any situation is to find another prime minister,” he said.

“And that should be a full prime minister.”

That is why Abbott and Bowell were nominated. The former is seen as the least separating of many options. The latter is the oldest minister in the order of unanimity. In either case the Conservatives had the opportunity to run a leadership race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2020.