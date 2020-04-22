Explore, Discover, divides into three key areas to open the economy, Cuomo said

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 / 11:09 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 22, 2020 / 12:15 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – During his coronavirus interview on Wenezde Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the three keys to opening up the economy are to try, chase, and alienate people. Cuomo said that when people discover a coronavirus, it would need to have a “detective army,” as he called it, identify all of the patient’s contacts, and then include those who were isolated. to keep other people from getting infected.

“All this work has never been done before. So it’s very intimidating, ”Cuomo said. Let’s set the bar high and try to get there. ”

Cuomo said there will be efforts to organize and bring down and improve, when it comes to detectives. Now here are the number of searches in each area:

New York State has 225 tracts

Rockland has 40 snaps

Westchester has fifty tracers

New York City has 200 lesions

Nassau has sixty traces

Suffolk has 140 trace

Cuomo also said that they would work with the SUNY and CUNY program to recruit 35,000 students in the health department who could serve as an investigator.

Overall, the number of coronavirus cases in New York State is going down. Hospitalization rates and intubation are below that state. The rate of death toll decreases. On Tuesday, there were 474 New Yorkers who died from coronavirus.

Cuomo went down on Wednesday, “it’s better to fall than to climb.