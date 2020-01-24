Explosion in Houston: a massive explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing was felt in the region | WATCH LIVE

HOUSTON, Texas – A massive explosion rocked a northwest corner of Houston and the explosion was felt throughout the region Friday morning.

This happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated from block 4500 Gessner Road. A person was not found and a resident who lived nearby was taken to hospital, authorities said.

The largest debris field and damage is between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch area.

The debris field here is about half a mile. No known inhalation hazard. More soon.

– Chef Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020

Entire structures were destroyed in the explosion. Broken windows, doors and garage doors were reported in a large area near the explosion. It was not clear how many more people could be injured.

WATCH: A moment of explosion filmed at Watson Grinding in northwest Houston

Firefighters walked door to door in a neighborhood next to the site of the apparent explosion. Crews were advised to move away from the area as the response continued.

The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

What we know about propylene

The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News that the explosion came from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas used to make a variety of products.

Two Cy-Fair ISD schools, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School, will be closed today after the explosion. Spring Branch ISD will remain open for the day, but will keep students indoors due to air quality issues, according to a statement from school district officials.

“As a precaution, students will stay indoors at nearby schools due to air quality issues. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the website and social media as soon as possible. they will be available, “Cy-Fair ISD officials told ABC13.

SBISD facilities are fine at the moment, and we are planning a regular school day in all SBISD schools. We expect transportation delays.

– Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) January 24, 2020

TRAFFIC: List of streets to avoid after a massive explosion

Keep checking on this page for real-time updates throughout the story. To receive news alerts, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also receive latest news alerts sent to you by email.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

.