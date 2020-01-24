Explosion in Houston: a massive explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing was felt in the region | WATCH LIVE

HOUSTON, Texas – A massive explosion rocked a northwest corner of Houston and the explosion was felt throughout the region Friday morning.

This happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated from block 4500 Gessner Road.

It is not known exactly what happened, but a fire and a large pile of debris can be seen in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch area.

The debris field here is about half a mile. No known inhalation hazard. More soon.

Entire structures were destroyed in the explosion. Broken windows, doors and garage doors were reported in a large area near the explosion. Witnesses reported seeing two people exit the injured debris field. Houston firefighters told Eyewitness News that the two should recover. It was not clear how many more people could be injured.

Firefighters walked door to door in a neighborhood next to the site of the apparent explosion. Crews were advised to move away from the area as the response continued.

The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News that the explosion came from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas used to make a variety of products.

