Explosion in Houston: Frank Flores’ family files lawsuit against Watson Grinding

HOUSTON, Texas – The family of one of the victims of the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing explosion has filed a lawsuit against the company for wrongful death.

Frank Flores’ family has filed a wrongful death complaint against the company for the January 24 explosion that killed their loved one.

“Mr. Flores was on his way to work. He was there and died as a result of the explosion. Due to these circumstances, this is a wrongful death,” said the family’s lawyer. Flores, Muhammad Aziz.

On Monday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order in the case. This is one of the first steps that allows the preservation of evidence.

The Houston area explosion also killed Gerardo Castorena Sr. and injured dozens of others.

The lawyer representing his family also filed a temporary restraining order to retain the evidence. The judge granted it. They did not file a complaint.

According to the Houston Office of Emergency Management, 450 structures have suffered damage, 35 of which are considered major damage. In the hours after the explosion, residents filed an action against Watson Grinding.

During the investigation, Houston fire officials identified propylene as the chemical involved in the explosion.

Flores’ family is looking for more than a million dollars. The lawsuit alleges negligence, such as a failure to provide a safe workplace. Relatives also claim that the condition of the area where Flores was killed posed an unreasonable risk of harm and that society was aware of it.

According to the trial, Flores arrived at the site on January 24, moments before the explosion.

Flores leaves behind a wife and two children. They described him as the breadwinner.

“The explosion was so violent that Houston police chief Art Acevedo called the site and its surrounding areas a” disaster area, “” said the lawsuit.

A trial hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

