Explosion in Houston: Watson Grinding’s fatal explosion was felt in the region | WATCH LIVE

HOUSTON, Texas – At least two people died after a massive explosion rocked a northwest corner of Houston Friday morning, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The explosion occurred around 4:25 a.m. in block 4500 of Gessner Road. The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

One person had previously been listed as missing. It is unclear whether this missing person was a worker in the establishment where this occurred or was a resident who lived nearby.

A man who spoke to ABC13 said that his 6-year-old niece was taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital for examination. He said that his family’s house was close to the business that had exploded and that his brother told him that something had fallen on the little girl’s head. The family is waiting to have more information about his condition.

Fire officials say at least 18 people have visited local emergency rooms, complaining of minor injuries and breathing problems. Witnesses told ABC13 that they saw two wounded men exit the debris field moments after the explosion.

Local hospitals report that 18 people reported to the emergency room to complain about minor injuries related to the explosion on Gessner, such as breathing problems and cuts. Health department tests show that there is no indication of an air quality problem.

The largest debris field and damage is between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch area. Police closed two neighboring neighborhoods – Westbranch and Carverdale – which were affected by the explosion on Friday afternoon.

Chief Acevedo said residents would be the only people allowed to return to these areas. Earlier, he said that patrols will monitor the neighborhoods where people have left their homes. He warned that the looters would be charged.

“You will not be slapped on the wrist. I want you to think back to Hurricane Harvey when we caught someone looting and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison,” said Acevedo.

Entire structures were destroyed in the explosion. Houses have been torn from their foundations in the neighboring area, authorities said.

Broken windows, doors and garage doors were also reported in a large area around the explosion site.

Following the explosion, at least 48 people were housed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Shadowdale Drive, according to the Houston Fire Department. The American Red Cross was working to open a shelter to house residents overnight.

The debris field here is about half a mile. No known inhalation hazard. More soon.

ATF responded to the site, however, the Houston Fire Department will remain the primary agency, according to ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong.

The agency later added that its five national response teams had been dispatched to Houston, made up of 30 members, including arson investigators, bomb technicians, scientists and engineers.

Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood near the site of the explosion. Crews were advised to move away from the area as the response continued.

What we know about propylene

There was no evidence of terrorism or that the cause of the explosion was intentional, according to Acevedo.

The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News that the explosion came from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas used to make a variety of products.

Two Cy-Fair ISD schools, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School, were closed on Friday after the explosion. Spring Branch ISD has remained open, but will keep students indoors due to air quality issues, according to a statement from school district officials.

“As a precaution, students will stay indoors at nearby schools due to air quality issues. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the website and social media as soon as possible. they will be available, “Cy-Fair ISD officials told ABC13.

SBISD facilities are fine at the moment, and we are planning a regular school day in all SBISD schools. We expect transportation delays.

