Exporters to increase issues related to wages and factory operations with the Minister of Commerce Pivosh Govish

PTI

latest update: April 7, 2020, 9:40 PM IST

April 7, 2020, 9:40 PM IST Edited by: Shine Diaz

Exporters will seek urgent support and permission to open their factories with 50 percent of the workforce at a video conference held by the Minister of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, Minister of Commerce and Industry Pivosh Goish.

In addition to the Federation of Export Organizations of India (FIEO), representatives of various Export Councils (EPCs), including departments such as clothing and leather, will also attend the meetings.

This will be the third meeting since March 27.

An official said the foreign minister would take advantage of the situation and issues that exporters face due to the lock-in as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“The partial opening of factories is very important. We can’t do maintenance work either. The government needs to open factories to at least 50% of our workforce,” said FIFA President S K Saraf.

“Exporters are eagerly waiting for their special packages to be removed from the market because countries like China have announced big incentives for their exporters,” he said.

“In order to be in the market, we have to start operations. Small businesses and MSME are not able to pay wages and salaries,” he added.

Sharing similar views, the head of EPC A Sakthivel clothing said the government should pay employers as well as employees ‘contributions to the Employees’ Government Investment and Insurance Fund, as this would have little effect on the cost of layoffs.

Exporters say China is rapidly taking steps to exploit global markets, and India needs to do the same so that domestic exporters do not lose their buyers and live up to their export commitments.

At present, the production, transportation and trade of basic goods is allowed without interruption during locking.

“As part of a support package, the government must provide loans to companies to pay six months’ wages, salaries, rent and electricity bills,” Sarraf said.

He added: “This loan will be given to all industrial units that have a clear history with banks before they are locked, without additional collateral or documentation, and repayment must be equal in 18 installments after an initial legal period of six months.”

Ludiana-based exporter S C Ralhan said fixed costs that may be paid off could be offset by the industry’s only real consumption of electricity, and that IGST’s immediate repayment would help exporters deal with liquidity.

