Exposed general practitioners to obtain coronavirus masks from government stocks

The federal government will invade its “massive inventory” over the next 48 hours and release coronavirus protective masks to general practitioners across Australia, the head of the Royal Australian College of GPs said.

Many general practitioners were concerned about not wearing masks when treating patients with potentially fatal coronavirus symptoms, said the President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr. Harry Nespolon, opposite nine.com.au.

After Dr. Nespolon, who had publicly highlighted the lack of masks, said that Health Minister Greg Hunt’s office had contacted the morning to confirm that the government would give general practitioners a tranche of the special N95 masks that she kept.

Passengers with protective masks arrive at Sydney International Airport on January 23rd. Australia tries to fend off the deadly corona virus when a flight from the Chinese city arrives in the center of the Sydney outbreak. (AAP)

“We got it out of the horse’s mouth,” confirmed Dr. Nespolon.

“We don’t need a lot of masks, maybe 10 per workout.”

He said that general practitioners in Australian cities that operate direct flights from China should have priority. Dr. Nespolon said that general practitioners have requested masks for receptionists and other non-medical personnel who will be in contact with people with a potentially fatal disease.

“The government has a responsibility to provide primary care physicians with the necessary equipment if they believe doctors are involved in this potential pandemic,” he said.

“Once again, general practitioners are asked to do something at the last minute without the equipment.”

Dr. Nespolon said it is possible that Australian general practitioners may need protective suits in the coming months, depending on the possible spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

There are currently five confirmed outbreaks in Australia, four in New South Wales and one in Victoria.

How to protect yourself against coronavirus (graphic: Tara Blancato)

The most recent case is a 21-year-old woman from the University of New South Wales who came to Sydney last week by plane from Wuhan, China.

In recent months, all face mask models across the country have been tested due to the bush fire crisis. The shelves in hardware stores and pharmacies have been exposed and there are reports of antiseptic hand sanitizers running dry.

“The government has a huge supply of N95 masks,” said Dr. Nespolon and estimated that the supply can contain up to 12 million masks.

He said masks were “almost unavailable” after the corona virus doubled due to the forest fire crisis.

The Ministry of Health was unable to confirm how many masks were held by the government at the time of publication.

At the beginning of January, the federal government confirmed that it had provided and reserved almost 3.5 million P2 masks for fire fighters, ADF personnel, the police and state governments facing the bush fire crisis.

According to reports in China, the production of protective suits cannot meet the growing demand.

Health workers in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, plow through 100,000 Hazmat suits every day. The production lines are limited to 30,000 daily units.