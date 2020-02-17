[expressing-farewell-to-a-south-boston-legend]

If you had viewed the hundreds of cars parked outdoors the Gate of Heaven Church on Saturday morning and all the men and women coming and going, and then walked inside to see what all the enjoyment was about, you would have imagined Hollywood producers ended up generating yet another motion picture in South Boston. One not about criminal offense, violence and gangsters, as it most regularly is, but perhaps a sequel to the healthful Tv set sequence “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” or maybe alongside the traces of the excellent actor Jimmy Stewart’s “It’s a Fantastic Everyday living,” only with the actual tales of the past 85-moreover years in this performing class multi-immigrant-abundant group that is normally proudly and affectionately referred to as Southie.

For a single-and-a-50 percent hrs in the jam-packed church on Fourth Road, we listened to individuals laughing and saw a lot of individuals crying as they heard story following story about the old group as explained to by longtime inhabitants, monks, politicians, which includes former condition Sen. Jack Hart, and spouse and children members of the late South Boston legend Harry Uhlman, who died a short while ago at 87. Harry was an Army veteran, union leader, athlete and group activist, but most of all a guy fully commited to supporting special requirements youngsters and adults.

But the most going second of his funeral Mass took place at the end, when a group of unique demands young children and their dad and mom ended up invited up to the alter by Pastor Robert Casey to sing a attractive rendition of “That’s What Friends Are For,” in honor of the life of Harry Uhlman and all that he has accomplished for so quite a few people in excess of the yrs. Harry had lots of pals from all over the metropolis and outside of, and numerous persons even arrived from Ireland and Florida to demonstrate their regard at his funeral. I have attended quite a few inspiring funerals in excess of these several yrs, including Pope John Paul II’s at the Vatican, and President John F. Kennedy’s when I was serving in the U.S. Army and stationed outside the house of Washington, D.C., and Harry Uhlman’s funeral Mass was amongst the most moving.

At his wake the night time before, conversing with his loved ones and longtime mates, we mirrored on the quite a few good things he did to support people today, but what he did for special demands young children and grownups will keep in my heart for good. I have been frequently imagining of a well known verse from Scripture when Jesus mentioned, “whatsoever you did to the the very least of your brothers and sisters, you did unto me” — Matthew, 25: 31-46. Harry and so many other great men and women uncovered those people important ethical values from our faith, family and neighbors.

I’m proud to have been a longtime family good friend of Harry. His wife’s family members and mine even lived in the same 3-decker property on Sixth Avenue, in between I and K streets when we had been little ones, alongside with a different Southie legend who coached, taught and served hundreds of little ones, Kenny Preskenis.

This is the actual tale of South Boston.

Perhaps some day Hollywood will make a film about these fine people today.

Raymond Flynn is a former mayor of Boston and U. S. ambassador to the Vatican.