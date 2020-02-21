[extensive-seashore-gunman-dead-following-wounding-two,-exchanging-gunfire-with-law-enforcement]

Prolonged Beach, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect with a shotgun is lifeless immediately after shooting and wounding two folks and then exchanging gunfire with officers in Lengthy Beach front, police explained.

Just one officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect and a further struck him with a law enforcement cruiser immediately after he fired at minimum two photographs at the car, hitting it two times, in accordance to Prolonged Seashore Police Chief Robert Luna.

It was not promptly clear if the suspect died from gunfire or from being struck by the police cruiser.

The incident began about nine: 20 p.m. in the location of Atlantic Avenue and Current market Street.

Law enforcement the suspect initially shot a individual exterior a Popeyes restaurant on Atlantic.

He then allegedly shot one more person at a liquor store nearby.

As the suspect came out of the liquor retail outlet, the very first officer on scene confronted him and they exchanged gunfire. As that was happening, a second officer drove up and the suspect fired at the marked cruiser, hitting it with two rounds, Luna explained. That law enforcement auto then struck the suspect.

The individual who was shot at the Popeyes was struck various situations and was in vital problem at a community healthcare facility.

The next particular person who was shot was in secure issue at a medical center.

An officer was also transported to a regional clinic for analysis and procedure, Luna stated. It is not considered the officer was struck by gunfire, but the actual nature of the injury was not immediately obvious.

A shotgun with a pistol grip was recovered at the scene near to the suspect’s physique.

Luna claimed the motive for the authentic two shootings was not immediately apparent.

“Which is why we have a large amount of detectives out below,” Luna said. “We have a whole lot of witnesses to interview and place what would seem to be a really intricate puzzle jointly about what took place.”