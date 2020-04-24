Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo focus on cooperation to contain Covid-19

US Secretary of Point out and India MEA S Jaishankar | Representational Image | Wikipedia

Washington: Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo on Thursday spoke above mobile phone and mentioned bilateral and worldwide cooperation to include and mitigate the novel coronavirus.

“Spoke with Indian Minister of Exterior Affairs @DrSJaishankar these days on optimistic methods that the United States and #India are having to include and mitigate #COVID19,” Secretary of Condition Pompeo tweeted.

Through the telephonic discussion, the two leaders “discussed bilateral and worldwide cooperation to include and mitigate COVID-19, which include making certain the availability of pharmaceutical and health-related supplies, explained Point out Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Jaishankar and Pompeo have been in normal interaction all through the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 184,000 lives around the world.

