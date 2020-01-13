External salesperson could work, maintain new MBTA buses – Boston Herald

MBTA employees agreed on Monday to call staff back for the T-board in the coming weeks with more information about putting 60 new buses on the road to address demand during peak periods.

The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board considers the possibility of operating and maintaining the new buses together with an external supplier, versus the traditional internal approach to bus service and maintenance. Board members also continue to explore bus routes for the new vehicles and related personnel needs.

If the external vendor approach is chosen, the board may submit a request to submit proposals in February. The buses could start the service under alternatives discussed Monday from December to March 2021.

If the external approach is followed, bids may arrive in the summer and, according to current legislation, the control panel will disappear on 30 June.

“We will not be here when this decision is made,” said Chrystal Kornegay.

“It will be a gift for the next board,” replied Chairman of the Board Joseph Aiello. Board member Brian Shortsleeve said that the board must move forward quickly with an RFP to test the market. “We should have done this a year ago,” he said. “Let’s get something on the street.”