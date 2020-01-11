Extinction rebellion was previously classified by the police as an “extremist ideology”

Loading...

Extinction Rebellion (XR), the non-violent organization for protests against climate change, was reportedly previously on a list of extremist ideologies, including neo-Nazi groups.

The group was included in a 12-page guide published last November by the counter-terrorism police under the title “Protecting Young People and Adults from Ideological Extremism” – a decision that the police, after investigations, henceforth referred to as “expiry of the judgment.” “Has called The Guardian.

The guide advises officials to look for young people who “neglect schooling” or “participate in planned schooling.” This is a reference to Greta Thunberg’s “school strike for the climate” movement and its international branches.

Activists of the Extinction Rebellion protest in London. Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP / Getty Images

Officials said they would review the guide to clarify their position on Extinction Rebellion after investigating The Guardian, and later confirmed that they had been recalled.

The Counter-Terrorism in the Southeast (CTPSE), in which the document was shared, released a first statement: “This document was created at the local level to help our partners identify the signs of vulnerability to radicalization. By including extinction rebellion in this document, we give the impression that they are an extremist group, which they are not. We will review the guidelines to make this clear. “

Later, after further investigation by The Guardian, the police said they would recall the document. DCS Kath Barnes, head of CTPSE, said: “I want to make it clear that we do not classify extinction rebellion as an extremist organization.

“The inclusion of Extinction Rebellion in this document was a mistake and we will now review the entire content as a result.” The explanation explained the reason for the publication of the first guide and the details of the recall.

A spokesman for XR said, “How dare you? Children across the country are desperately fighting for a future. Teachers, grandparents and nurses have done their best to get politicians and corporations to do something about the terrible state of our planet. And that’s how the establishment reacts. “

Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg has responded to Meat Loaf’s claim that she was “brainwashed” to believe in climate change.

The hard rock veteran argued last week (January 3) that the 17-year-old activist’s time should be better spent on something other than combating climate change.

“I feel for this Greta,” he said. “She was brainwashed when she thought there was climate change and none. She didn’t do anything wrong, but she was forced to think what she said was true.”