[extra-concerts-cancelled-or-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-+-twice’s-seoul-concert-using-location-as-prepared]

Far more events have been cancelled due to concerns over the distribute of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

On February 13, Cube Enjoyment said that (G)I-DLE’s Bangkok live performance scheduled for April four as component of their very first planet tour “I-LAND : WHO AM I” was postponed. The new date for the Bangkok live performance will be declared at a later date.

On February 14, YG Enjoyment shared, “Due to considerations about the unfold of the COVID-19, AKMU’s nationwide tour on February 22 and 23 (Suwon), February 29 to March one (Ulsan), March seven and 8 (Cheonan), as effectively as SECHSKIES’s Seoul concert from March six by way of eight have been cancelled. We are maintaining an eye on the trend of the distribute of COVID-19 and putting the protection of followers and artists as our leading priority. Although we sought for preventative steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, we made the decision to terminate the concert events in get to minimize the concern in excess of the further patients [in Korea] and and to preserve a nutritious setting.”

All tickets will be refunded with out any excess service fees. YG Enjoyment mentioned that any additional variations in the live performance schedules will be introduced by way of the organizer or ticket buying internet sites.

On February 17, JYP Leisure shared that GOT7’s “KEEP SPINNING” tour in Kuala Lumpur, scheduled for March seven at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, was canceled to avoid the unfold of COVID-19. Ticket refund information will be declared right here.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s “TWICELIGHTS in Seoul ‘FINALE’” will choose location as prepared on March 7 and eight at KSPO Dome in Seoul. Particular preventative actions will be taken, including measurement of all concertgoers’ physique temperatures, placement of hand sanitizers, and disinfection of the venue prior to both equally live performance dates. People who acquired tickets in progress but would not like to show up at the concert because of to issues about their overall health can cancel their tickets without having a cancellation charge.

