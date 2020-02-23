[extra-gatherings-cancelled-thanks-to-accelerating-coronavirus-outbreak-in-south-korea]

COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) is being spread promptly in South Korea. In light-weight of government assistance to steer clear of keeping activities at which massive numbers of folks collect, a lot more events in the entertainment marketplace have been cancelled, postponed, or transformed. As of February 23 at 5: 30 p.m. KST, there are 602 confirmed conditions of COVID-19 in South Korea.

Significant Strike Amusement shared by way of the agency’s official social channels that the worldwide press meeting for BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” will move forward devoid of the press existing at the party. The push convention will alternatively be broadcast stay on YouTube. The company also asked the push and followers to chorus from going to the location. The reside stream will get started on February 24 at two p.m. KST.

Movie “Time to Hunt,” starring Lee Je Hoon, Choi Woo Shik, Ahn Jae Hong, and Park Jung Min, will be suspending its launch date. The movie was at first scheduled for launch in theaters on February 26.

The push conference and interviews for film “Innocence” starring Shin Hye Sunlight, Bae Jong Okay, and Heo Joon Ho have been cancelled. The film’s push conference had been scheduled for February 24, and an job interview with Shin Hye Sunshine and Bae Jong Ok had been to just take area on February 26. The producers shared, “Once we attain a conclusion, we will announce potential changes to the film’s release date and upcoming push convention and interview dates.”

Jang Sung Kyu’s well-liked YouTube channel “Workman” exposed that they have been not able to report new information February 21 because of to COVID-19 and will return a week afterwards. The channel uploads a new video just about every Friday at six p.m. KST.

