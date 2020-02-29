extra-illinois-casinos-line-up-for-sporting-activities-betting-licenses-with-industry-start-looming

A few extra Illinois casinos and a Downstate racetrack have applied for sports activities betting licenses, bringing the amount of would-be sportsbooks to a blessed 7 as the recently lawful field appears poised to launch throughout the state in the weeks ahead.

The Hollywood Casino destinations in Aurora and Joliet, as well as the Par-A-Dice Hotel and On line casino in Peoria, were just about every granted short-term sporting activities betting licenses by the Illinois Gaming Board Thursday, in accordance to the regulatory agency.

They be part of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, the Grand Victoria On line casino in Elgin and the Argosy On line casino Alton, which gained the temporary licenses last thirty day period allowing them to get their operations in purchase in advance of they get the formal inexperienced light-weight to get started laying odds on athletics contests.

The house owners of the Fairmount Park racetrack in Collinsville also applied for a license previous 7 days, but haven’t however gotten their short-term allow.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who legalized sporting activities betting as portion of a sprawling gambling enlargement signed into law previous summer time, stated earlier this month that he expects the marketplace to be out of the starting off gate in time for the NCAA men’s basketball match and the glut of gambling it draws in.

So much, the Alton gambling mecca, about 25 miles north of St. Louis, is the only applicant that has advertised a March Insanity start. Rivers Casino executives have said they’re “hopeful” they’ll be up and managing by the time the tourney kicks off March 17.

Bets on Illinois collegiate teams are off-limitations, nevertheless. They’re prohibited under the new gaming legislation.

All 10 of the state’s present casinos are qualified to apply to open up sportsbooks, as are the 3 horse racing tracks and up to 7 significant sporting activities venues like the United Middle.

People brick-and-mortar textbooks will be in a position set up cell betting programs – which have run Indiana to a take care of of additional than $500 million considering the fact that that condition introduced athletics betting start in September— but on the internet-only betting operations like DraftKings and FanDuel will not be able to use for licenses for extra than a 12 months beneath Illinois’ new legislation.