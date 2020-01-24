Extras sought in San Francisco for a possible film “Matrix 4”, “Project Ice Cream”, with Keanu Reeves

SAN FRANCISCO – Listen, Bay Area! Do you want to be in a movie with Keanu Reeves? A casting agency is looking for extras to work on an upcoming feature film in San Francisco.

News from Reeves and “The Matrix 4” has created a lot of excitement in the Bay Area in recent weeks.

First, Reeves was spotted eating ice cream alone at Alameda and the Internet lost him. Now, Dwyer Casting is looking for extras to appear in a great Hollywood film.

You may remember, parts of “Matrix Reloaded” were filmed in Oakland and Alameda in 2001.

The fourth episode of the franchise is slated to begin filming in February. And, the San Francisco Film Commission has confirmed that it is working on permits for production under the code name, of all things, “Project Ice Cream”.

The belief is that “Project Ice Cream” is the code for “The Matrix 4”.

Dwyer Casting says he “is looking for men and women 18 and over for background work on the next feature film: Project Ice Cream”. The work pays $ 124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming is scheduled to begin in San Francisco from February 5 to March 1.

“Must be available to work all day,” said Dwyer Casting.

“The Matrix 4” will be released in theaters on May 20, 2021.

