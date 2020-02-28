extreme-metal-news:-this-week’s-top-stories-from-the-underground

There’s something stirring in the Subterranea of Metal Hammer. While the section might not exist in the magazine anymore, we don’t give the underground any less thought.

In order to keep you up to date with the latest extreme and obscure metal worlds, we have been keeping our ears to the ground and compiled a list of all the biggest releases, stories and announcements from every subgenre, from black metal and death metal to doom, sludge, grindcore and dark ambience all in one place. So, if mainstream metal isn’t your jam, you can read about everything else here!

So without further ado, here’s what we are excited about this week:

My Dying Bride

Andrew of British doom legends, My Dying Bride gears up for the release of latest record The Ghost Of Orion with an insightful video discussing how the line-up changes affected the making of the new album. Check it out below.

The Ghost Of Orion will be in stores on March 6th via Nuclear Blast and is available to pre-order now on CD, black 2LP Gatefold, white 2LP Gatefold, red 2LP Gatefold and picture disc 2LP Gatefold here.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3w6PRaL0Q8c"></noscript>

The Devil’s Trade signs to Season of Mist

If you haven’t heard of him, you wouldn’t be alone, but The Devil’s Trade has been cooking up a storm in the Hungarian underground for quite some time. Brainchild of dark singer-songwriter Dávid Makó, The Devil’s Trade has recently signed to Season Of Mist and will release his upcoming full-length The Call of the Iron Peak later this year. Dávid comments: “In my last sixteen years of being a ghost of the Hungarian and European underground, Season Of Mist for me was always a benchmark or rather say a lighthouse of values that can not be faked.

“As an artist I can not think of any other major record label that would represent my vision of the underground better and therefore I feel beyond grateful and honored to be a part of the team with the artists I admire.”

UK Deathfest finalise line-up

The highly regarded Maryland Deathfest organisers have been expanding as of late, first by taking their extreme metal party on the road to California Deathfest and then swiftly progressing into Europe with Netherlands Deathfest and Scandinavia Deathfest.

In January, British extremists were delighted with the news that the latest Deathfest chapter would be in the UK, and this excitement was topped off a pretty tasty line-up that included headliners Autopsy as well as Martyrdöd and Nuclear Assault.

Now, the organisers have placed the cherry on top of the already sweet mix of incredible extreme acts, with Tom G Warrior’s Triumph of Death performing the music of Hellhammer to see out the fest. Check out the full bill below.

UK Deathfest will take place in London from August 22-23, 2020.

Imperium Festival levels up!

This open air black metal festival takes place in a 17th century fortress in Fredriksten, Norway. If you haven’t heard about it, here’s why you are missing out.

Last year saw the likes of Uada, Kampfar, Destroyer 666, Taake and many more shroud these picturesque post-medieval cobbled stones in darkness, and this year proves to be even better.

After announcing headliners Carpathian Forest and DHG along side Bergen Vikings Helheim, black metal supergroup Djevel and German extremists The Ruins of Beverast last year, the festival have added Krzysztof Drabikowski’s Batushka, Varathron, Mork and Sinmara to their ever-growing bill.

Imperium will take place in Halden, Norway July 9-11 2020. Early bird tickets are available now for 1900 NOK (3 day festival pass), which roughly equates to 169GBP or 110USD.

Follow Imperium on Facebook for further announcements.

Borknagar announce European Tour

Bergen progressive black metallers Borknagar will embark on a tour of Europe in support of their latest release, True North with support from Caledonian atmospheric black metal act, Saor and Swiss blackened folkers Cân Bardd.

Borknagar 2020 European Tour Dates

Nov 21 Warsaw, Hydrozagadka PL



Nov 22 Krakow, Kwadra, PL



Nov 23 Prague,- Futurum CZ



Nov 24 Leipzig, UT Connewitz DE



Nov 25 Hamburg, Logo DE



Nov 26 Essen, Turock DE



Nov 27 Antwerpen, Kavka BE



Nov 28 London, The Garage UK



Nov 29 Sheffield, HRH Viking Fest UK



Dec 01 Paris, Petit Bain FR



Dec 02 Toulouse, Le Rex FR



Dec 03 Madrid, Caracol ES



Dec 04 Barcelona, Bóveda ES



Dec 05 Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne FR



Dec 06 Parma, Campus Industry Music IT



Dec 07 Monthey, Pont Rouge CH



Dec 08 Stuttgart, Im Wizemann DE



Dec 09 Munich, Backstage DE



Dec 10 Vienna, Viper Room AT



Dec 11 Weinheim, Café Central DE



Dec 12 Eindhoven, Eindhoven Metal Meeting NL

Aborted welcome Harrison Patuto as new guitarist

Aborted are currently gearing up for a massive tour with Napalm Death through North America this Spring, but in order to introduce the band’s new member Harrison Patuto they’ve shared a new playthrough video. Check it out below:

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="low" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FMT47lYCNMc"></noscript>

Video of the week: Lucifer – Midnight Phantom

Lucifer frontwoman Johanna Sadonis says: “Why no one has yet merged Autopsy and Blue Öyster Cult into four minutes is a mystery to us. Midnight Phantom came to us in a collective nightmare and we think he made us accomplish this. Enjoy the horrors of The Phantom. Tonight.”

Well, we think Ghost did try, Johanna. But who did it better?!

The occult doom throw-back rockers’ latest album Lucifer III is set for release on March 20th via Century Media Records and is available for preorder here.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="low" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SwAF-9m12Ms"></noscript>

Check out our exclusive Subterranea playlist to keep up to date with the latest track releases!

This week’s extreme metal album releases

Dark Fortress – Spectres from the Old World Ending a six-year silence, the veteran black metallers have returned with an aggressive blackened death offering that ““birth-death life cycle of the universe as told by space time”.

Regarde Les Hommes Tomber – Ascension Exploring lofty concepts since 2011 Regarde Les Hommes Tomber’s latest record, Ascension, is no different. “Puts Neurosis- infused black metal at its void-gazing core” and available on yellow vinyl, what’s not to love?

Tombs – Monarchy Of Shadows In the words of Hammer reviewer Alex Deller: “This six- track EP from longstanding NY act Tombs sees them charged with a new sense of freshness and vigour. While scything black metal remains the band’s backbone, hints of metalcore, death rock and post-hardcore are also present, flecking proceedings with subtle twists, snapping turns and rich, full-bodied moans.”

Toundra – Das Cabinet Des Dr. Caligari The Spanish instrumental post-rockers dive into the roots of horror with latest offering Das Cabinet Des Dr. Caligari. A high-concept soundtrack to the 1920s German silent movie heralded by many as the first true horror film.

Latest long-reads

The latest underground metal features you should check out right now!