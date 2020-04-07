Extreme overcrowding in Oneida County

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 / 11:37 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 7, 2020 / 11:57 AM EDT

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oneida County has been reporting a massive overdose of drugs over the past two weeks.

In the last 14 days, the Oneida County overdose Response Team reported 20 overdoses, two of whom died.

“The special time we face because of COVID-19 can ease stress and anxiety for all of us, and perhaps the truth for people with substance abuse problems,” said County Director Anthony J Picente Jr. said. taking precautionary measures and doing all it can to prevent the loss of life due to drunkenness by ensuring that people have a chance to survive. providing medicine and medicine.

Forest said the amount of heroin was overwhelming.

Over two other alcoholics were carrying marijuana and cocaine.

Public safety officials have warned that some people may be addicted to opioid addiction which may increase the risk of alcohol abuse.

Visit www.ocgov.net for a list of resources and information on treatment and recovery support services as available and any adjustments made to continue serving the most vulnerable during the disease.

