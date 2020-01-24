`` Extreme suffering '': the `` cruel '' way in which the royal family failed Meghan

COMMENT

Anglesey is an isolated island off the coast of North Wales. One of its biggest claims to fame is that it houses the only active windmill in Wales.

The world probably would never have heard of this rather isolated part of the world, other than the fact that 10 years ago this weekend, two very, very famous people moved in quietly.

Come back in 2010 and Prince William has swapped life in London to work at Anglesey as a search and rescue pilot. With him was his longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton, the duo settling together on a whitewashed remote farmhouse with four bedrooms which they rented for $ 1,400 per month.

In many ways, this is all remarkably commonplace. A boy meets a girl. Boy and girl move in together. A boy and a girl buy a lot of Ikea and profit from it. But, there is some irony that this anniversary falls when it does, as the royal family faces the continuing repercussions of the decision of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes to ostensibly leave royal life. .

It has been almost two weeks since the couple made a statement, outlining their plan to forge a “new progressive role” for themselves as members of the royal family.

The Queen is said to have been deeply distressed by the fact that they made their intentions public without having first authorized them at Buckingham Palace, before quickly gathering her family for a summit in her Norfolk home, Sandringham.

A week later, the deal was closed. It would allow Harry and Meghan to lift sticks and step down from front-line royal functions while moving, for much of the year, to North America.

In turn, they conceded to no longer use their style as RHS and would repay the millions of dollars in sovereign grants used to finance the renovation of their Windsor home.

It was an amazing and tragic end to the royal life of Sussex and less than two years after their sparkling fairytale wedding in May 2018. When they left St George’s Chapel that day, they held so much promise for a family and an institution that fought to prove its value and relevance in the 21st century. Now, this whole possibility has been wasted.

However, things did not have to turn out that way, not if the Queen and her courtiers had followed the pattern that William and Kate had proposed.

The life they shared in Anglesey seems particularly calm, if not on the verge of being enormously dull. He worked while she took care of the house (they had no staff for info).

From time to time, they were spotted at the local pub enjoying a very reasonable number of drinks, no shenanigans without legs here thank you very much. Most importantly, they had the opportunity to settle into full-time life together more than 460 km from London and away from the paparazzi.

Compare that with Harry and Meghan. After enduring a long distance relationship for more than a year, they had only been living together (and permanently in the same country as each other) for about three months when he asked the question.

Listening to the interview of the radiant and happy couple after announcing to the world that they were getting married is a poignant exercise.

With incredible pride and certainty, Harry told Mishal Husain of the BBC: “The fact that she, I know that she is really incredibly good at work is also almost a huge relief to me because she “I will be able to manage everything that goes with it.”

He clearly thought she was ready for royal life. Obviously, she too. And the same goes for the Queen, who granted her granddaughter the enormous privilege of an official one-on-one engagement together (and one night on the royal train) only six weeks after the wedding.

The reality is, we can now clearly see, that understanding what is involved in signing up to join The Firm takes time to fully appreciate. It’s much more than learning to curtsey without tipping over or figuring out what the fork is at big dinners or even accepting the need for transparent tights in your wardrobe.

It is about accepting the extreme self-sacrifice that you are about to make on behalf of a 1000-year-old institution that serves a nebulous purpose in modern life.

It is a question of fully grasping the deep psychic links which exist between the British population and the sovereign.

It is a matter of theoretically yielding a large part of your identity to the name of the national good.

And it is about embracing the cruel fact that your life, your appearance and your choices will be falsified by a fascinated, sometimes malicious, press.

There is no internship program, dissertation or intensive course that you can follow to really understand.

By the time Kate walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in 2011, she knew exactly what the Faustian market was up to. Looking back, I highly doubt that Meghan did.

Even when the two women were married to their charming princes, the paths offered to them diverged radically. A few days after her big day, Kate was photographed in Wales at a local supermarket shopping weekly.

Over the next few months, the newlyweds embarked on a tour of Canada, but overall, it was not expected to embark on royal life – rather, the Cambridges occasionally went to London to do a little professional greeting.

Kate also had time to think about charities and the organizations for which she wanted to give her royal weight.

Meghan’s entry into royal life was immediate. A skinny three days after the wedding, she was there at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Four months later, the Grenfell community cookbook she led was published. During her first year, she landed two very successful international tours (Australia and the South Pacific, then Morocco).

And it was even before we got into the fact that she was in a new country without family and without her circle of trusted friends for a long time. Oh, and she was pregnant too.

The emotional and psychological boost she had to undergo would have been extreme.

In 2017, Harry, as the fifth then aligned to the throne, should have asked the queen for permission to marry. In retrospect, she should have said yes with joy, burst out beautiful vintages and told them that they had to wait a year.

To spend 12 months getting to know each other as two people sharing the same roof and for Meghan to really understand what royal life looks like and what she accepted.

On the contrary, like Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Diana, Princess of Wales, Meghan was parachuted into the royal family without any sufficient preparation. Is it any wonder then that things went as they did?

Maybe when the Queen was trying to close the Sussex exit deal, she should have put another option on the table: 12 months in Anglesey. I know of a very nice whitewashed farmhouse they could rent.

