Exxon Mobil Throttles Back Shale Spending Plans In Oil-Price War

The oil and natural gas giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Tuesday’s report announced plans to reduce the madness of multi-year investments in shale, natural gas and deep-water production and will reduce planned capital expenditure this year by $ 10 billion while the coronavirus pandemic has reduced both the demand for energy that oil prices.

In a statement, the largest oil producer in the United States announced that it has fixed capital expenditure for 2020 at $ 23 billion and that it could further reduce it if justified. Exxon previously announced plans to spend as much as $ 33 billion this year. He spent $ 26 billion last year.

“After careful consideration of the impacts of the pandemic and market conditions, we worked closely with business partners to plan and perform capital adjustments that preserve long-term value, maximize cost efficiency and put us in stronger position when market conditions improve, “said CEO Darren Woods in a statement.

The company said its major spending cuts will focus on its operations in the Permian basin, “… where short-term investments can be more readily adapted to respond to market conditions while preserving long-term value” .

This move comes after a White House meeting with major oil and energy company executives, who addressed not only the impact of the pandemic on global energy demand, but a war of embarrassment between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has produced a global supply of oil prices have tightened and plunged to levels never seen since the financial crisis of 2008.

Despite the reductions, Exxon Mobil still expects to meet its expected investment of $ 20 billion for the US Gulf Coast production facilities built in the 2017 “Growing the Gulf” initiative. The company also plans to achieve US $ 50 billion proposed investments in five years announced in 2018.

Exxon shares rose approximately 5% to $ 42.52 in primary market trading on Tuesday.

