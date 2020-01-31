Eyeglass eCommerce and Retail Innovation

divide

Would you like to know what the future of eCommerce looks like?

Well, it could be worse than delving deeper into the world of prescription glasses. It is an industry that has quickly developed from its actual roots to an often innovative e-commerce experience. In a new PYMNTS interview, David Roger, co-founder and CEO of Felix Gray, a direct-to-consumer eyewear seller (DTC), who is also trying to tap broader wellness trends, talks about what’s next for that particular brand online. Retail, and why Amazon may or may not be more involved.

Glasses are of course not a need, but a need – and this gives ample opportunity to all types of companies dealing with this particular category of retail store. Felix Gray, who launched non-prescription products in 2016 before going on sale in April 2018, wants to satisfy consumers’ general desire for products that promote individual wellbeing – a trend largely by younger consumers like millennials and Gen comes from Z members, but also older buyers, including baby boomers who are retired or about to retire.

Wellness and sustainability

In short, the lenses sold by Felix Gray are designed to combat the negative effects of looking at computer and smartphone screens all day long. Light from such devices, among other things, can interrupt the sleep pattern and lead to eye strain (which, in view of the recent explosion of screen-anchored life, has not yet been fully clarified in medicine for so many global consumers).

Other eyewear stores follow a similar path, although wellness sometimes gives in to younger consumers’ demands for more sustainability in retail. Take Sydney, Australia headquartered in Dresden Vision. The company, founded in 2015, has gradually developed so far that it is unironically referred to as the “Warby Parker of Australia”. One of Dresden’s unique selling points is that the frames, arms and pins are manufactured in a closed production process that uses as many recycled materials as possible.

For Felix Gray, wellness is an anchor of the brand offering – but this focus is one reason the company may not be working with Amazon’s marketplace services in the near future. Amazon has recently witnessed the decline of global footwear and clothing manufacturer Nike, in part due to Nike’s concern that its presence on Amazon could weaken its brand. This move, announced at the end of last year, has sparked recent debates about the value of listing on the Amazon marketplace. Part of these debates is the risk that the data Amazon collects from its market sellers and their product lists will ultimately be used to improve Amazon’s competition and gain more control over the retail space.

“As we grew, Amazon became an interesting opportunity,” said Roger, whose company has served approximately 100,000 customers and expects to generate sales of $ 14 million this year. “But it’s a double-edged sword.”

That is not the only factor that Felix Gray is concerned with. As with many retailers, it depends on what is often referred to as a brand story or brand promise – in this case, lenses that help consumers better deal with all of these screens and the problems they may cause. “Amazon doesn’t allow the same level of brand storytelling,” said Roger, repeating comments and concerns from various other retail stores that work with relatively specialized products.

Selling glasses is also a complicated, multi-step process that is difficult to transfer to other players. “On the non-prescription side, Amazon makes more sense,” he said.

Beyond the buy button?

Felix Gray’s experience so far in trying to make the buying and buying process as smooth as possible can provide instruction to other retailers and possibly a taste of where certain parts of e-commerce will lead in the coming years. Take, for example, the concept of the buy button – a concept that Felix Gray essentially redesigned in his own image.

Ongoing PYMNTS studies continue to shed light on the operations, challenges, and successes of buy buttons. For example, the PYMNTS Q2 2019 buy button index found that 80 percent of e-commerce websites support at least one buy button. More than 15 percent of online retailers use the Amazon Pay Buy button. And a good fifth of all e-commerce websites have more than one purchase button. The theory is that when it comes to offering a one-step process and reducing abandonment of the cart, too much of a good thing is never enough.

But the history of the buy button has other sides too – one that Felix Gray addressed in a way that may reflect the wishes of other retailers. The analysis of PYMNTS on e-commerce has shown that the “Buy” function leads to higher sales, but acceptance is declining. Rogers couldn’t really say why this could happen in the wider world, but he suggested that the buy button could actually scare off some buyers – the key word is “could”.

In fact, Felix Gray does not use a tool called a “buy button”. Selling eyeglasses with eyeglass prescription has a friction factor that is inherent in the part of retail that can only be reduced as much. However, Felix Gray also sells non-prescription glasses and related products, so it is possible to use buy buttons.

“But buy buttons are a bit aggressive and salable in terms of language,” said Roger. “It’s like you’re in a store and an overly aggressive salesperson follows you and says,” Can I help you, can I help you? “You don’t feel comfortable with it.” Instead, the e-commerce operator trusts in “add to cart”. “It’s a bit more of a nuanced approach,” he said. However, he added that he could not yet analyze the success or shortcomings of this approach in more detail.

In any case, there are significant innovations and experiments in the eyewear retail industry, and business activity is undoubtedly resorting to larger consumer and retail trends. It is worth watching this part of the retail trade further to identify patterns and lessons that may be useful later.

