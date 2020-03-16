Eyehategod Rips ‘Bumbling Dolt’ Donald Trump, Cancels Past Three Shows Of European Tour

EYEHATEGOD has scrapped the final a few shows of its European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading throughout the world.

The band announced the cancelation via a statement posted on its formal Facebook website page.

EYEHATEGOD wrote: “It is with significantly regret that EYEHATEGOD has experienced to cancel the last 3 reveals of our modern tour Kiev, St. Petersburg & Moscow.

“We have no apology big plenty of & we are pretty sorry to our Ukrainian and Russian followers, but the probability of currently being saved from returning residence for 30 times would not have been monetarily attainable for the band.

“Again, our sincerest apologies, but we hope you fully grasp our condition. Thank you.”

The identical statemement was also shared through singer Mike IX Williams‘s own Fb page, but with the subsequent extra sentence: “With the panic & circumstances altering by the moment after bumbling dolt D.Trump declared global vacation bans, we made a decision to make a transfer right before it was also late.”

Trump‘s Wednesday announcement of a ban on vacation to the U.S. from 26 European nations brought about chaos at European airports as Us citizens, fearing staying caught up in the ban, tried to journey home early.

Trump blamed Europe for the distribute of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, expressing: “The European Union unsuccessful to get the very same safeguards and prohibit vacation from China and other very hot spots. As a final result, a big range of new clusters in the United States have been seeded by travelers from Europe.”



Posted by EYEHATEGOD on Sunday, March 15, 2020

It is with a great deal regret that EYEHATEGOD has experienced to terminate the previous a few demonstrates of our new tour Kiev, St. Petersburg &…

Posted by Mike IX Williams on Sunday, March 15, 2020

To remark on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

tale or review, you must be logged in to an energetic personal account on Fb. As soon as you might be logged in, you will be ready to comment. Person comments or postings do not mirror the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

does not endorse, or assurance the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or nearly anything that may possibly violate any relevant laws, use the “Report to Fb” and “Mark as spam” inbound links that look following to the responses themselves. To do so, simply click the downward arrow on the best-suitable corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll above it) and decide on the suitable action. You can also mail an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent facts.

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

reserves the proper to “cover” feedback that may possibly be viewed as offensive, unlawful or inappropriate and to “ban” end users that violate the site’s Phrases Of Assistance. Hidden comments will even now show up to the user and to the user’s Facebook friends. If a new remark is posted from a “banned” user or consists of a blacklisted term, this remark will automatically have limited visibility (the “banned” user’s responses will only be visible to the consumer and the user’s Facebook buddies).