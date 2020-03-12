Eyewitnesses observe robbers from retailer immediately after $100K jewelry heist in Citrus Park

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two adult males are in jail following they were arrested for thieving all over $100,000 in jewellery from a Hillsborough County jewellery retail store, deputies say.

Willie J. Harvey, Jr., 25 and Kawaun Thompson, 23, ended up taken into custody on March 7.

It was around 8 p.m. when the adult males entered the Jared Galleria of Jewellery on Citrus Park Drive in Citrus Park.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Workplace

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Place of work

In accordance to detectives, the adult men demanded all staff members to get on the ground. Harvey shattered glass show scenarios and each adult men collected the jewelry, deputies defined.

“They’re at this time grabbing. They have masks on!” an eyewitness, who was in the parking great deal, explained to at 911 operator.

Times later, the gentlemen took off in a rented Hyundai Elantra.

Witness 911 phone for Jared robbery – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business

The eyewitness, who was with her household, instructed the operator they followed the males in their car or truck.

“They’re headed towards the Suncoast Parkway. They are finding on the Suncoast Parkway,” the female stated.

Deputies finally caught up with the pair at the Wilsky Skilled Park organization plaza. They identified the stole jewellery inside the vehicle, they reported.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Workplace

Harvey was arrested with no incident and Thompson was taken down right after a brief foot chase.

Equally adult males keep on being locked up in Hillsborough County and their bonds had been set at $52,000 every. A test of documents does not indicate any prior prison arrests.

8 On Your Facet stopped by the home the place the adult men dwell, but no a person was there.

