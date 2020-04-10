Ezra Furman Shares New Album Of Rare Songs “We Will Always Be Freaks To Them”

Ezra Furman has released a new album of “incorrectly recorded records” called “Tom We Will Be Always Freaks”.

The album consists of songs recorded between 2015 and 2017, including demos and rehearsals from recording sessions for Trans-English Exodus, and came out with a “pay what you can afford” option.

All money raised should be distributed between the Furman Group and the tour crew to support them during the pandemic. You can download the album via Bandcamp here.

In a statement, Furman noted: “Welcome to the collection of incorrectly rejected entries, the inadequate abandonment of the process of creating our 2018 Trans-Angel Exodus. I am proud of the final version of the record, but always wanted people to see some amazing process of creating it.”

“We all knew we wanted to record differently than our other albums,” Furman explained of “We’ll always get rid of them.” we could do with it, get a team together and go with our best instincts to bring it to life. This time we wanted to give up our first instincts. “

Furman also called the Trans-English Exodus the “best” I have ever done, adding that the new recording should be “close to the average length of a feature film.”

“It is not necessary to spend too much time to be close and personal with my psyche,” the singer summarized.

New Releases – Furman’s work on the Netflix Sex Education soundtrack released earlier this year (January 21). Watch the music video for “Every Feeling” above.