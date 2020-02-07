Ezra McCandless to be tried in court

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 9:46 AM CST / Updated: February 7, 2020 / 9:46 AM CST

Ezra McCandless is charged with murdering 24-year-old Alexander Woodworth, who was stabbed 16 times.

Ezra McCandless’s sentence began on Friday morning.

McCandless was found guilty in November of her first-degree murder, which poses a life sentence.

McCandless was indicted and convicted of stabbing 24-year-old Alex Woodworth from Eau Claire.

According to McCandless, Woodworth had to do with inner pain and misery.

On March 22, 2017, McCandless said she ran errands in Eau Claire and met Woodworth to talk about their relationship. The car they were sitting in got stuck in Spring Brook on a muddy road. At that moment, McCandless is said to have stabbed and killed Woodworth after the defense claimed he tried to attack her.