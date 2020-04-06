Ezra Miller picks a female fan, netizens call her “A F ** king Psycho.”

A video has been seen online of the broadcasting actor Ezra Miller throttling a female fan in Iceland and shocking him, though it is unclear whether the incident originated.

At the beginning of the 14 second clip, Miller was seen challenging a woman to fight.

Ezra Miller picks up a female fan, with netizens calling her “A F ** king Psycho.”

“Oh, you wanna fight? What do you want to do “Miller is heard saying when an excited female fan came up with him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Miller grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her toward the parked easel truck. While the fan was sleeping, Tara threw her to the floor.

I’m replaying this video chucking a woman like Ezra Miller’s Video०x LMFAO is your tone deaf soldier sympathetic – style theft feminist white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt

– Ren (aissance) (@hood_vampire) April, 1

Behind the camera was heard a man saying: “Wow, brother. Brother

The alleged incident took place publicly outside a local store in the country. Someone, who was present at the time of the incident, took to Twitter to say that the boys pulled her out of the woman and stopped her, but she later slapped the user’s brother and bartender.

Twitter users are speculating that he may be under the influence of drugs.

One said, “He has to be on drugs.”

Another wrote: “Coke rage.”

One user said: “He is slurring his words… Certainly this is a combo of coke, wine or other things. It’s so dirty. Don’t expect it from Ezra.”

“He’s the last person I think of doing this. He should be on drugs all the time,” said Netizens.

On the other hand, some were not surprised by Miller’s behavior.

“These people are like ‘the girls that Ezra Miller wanted to upset them with, he delivered, and now you hate?’ Do you think he beat a woman right ??? We mean bother with consent, “one user tweeted.

Another one tagged the actor as “a f ** king psycho.”

