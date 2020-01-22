Ezri Konsa sinks to the ground in disbelief after learning that Aston Villa’s goal against Watford was awarded to Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa was depressed to learn that his last-minute win against Watford was NOT his goal.

The 22-year-old, who came to Midlands from Brentford last summer, was preparing for his post-game interview with Sky Sports when he was told that his shot had been deflected into the back by his teammate Tyrone Mings in the back of Watford’s goal ,

Konsa, denied his first Premier League goal, fell to the floor and admitted, “I am heartbroken. I am absolutely heartbroken.

Dean Smith’s men followed in the break to Troy Deeney’s header, but Douglas Luiz pulled them level in the middle of the second half before the late drama played out.

Five minutes before the four minutes of stoppage time ended, Mings won the ball in the Watford area and put it down Konsa, who fired a powerful shot into the goal just to catch Mings when he fell to the ground.

Ben Foster was beaten and Aston Villa celebrated their first win since the New Year.

Victory lifted Villa out of the relegation zone and over the hornets that fell back into the bottom three.

Smith’s team is now in 16th place, two points ahead of Bournemouth after having been four points ahead of relegation opponents Watford and Brighton in the last two games.

After the decisive victory, Konsa and Mings saw the funny side of the incident in their joint interview after the game.

“I’m heartbroken – no, I’m joking,” Konsa laughed. “We have victory and that’s all that matters.”

When asked who actually scored the goal, Mings replied: “Unfortunately I did.

“It is cliché to say that the goal doesn’t matter because the three points are the most important. But if you have the three points, it is also nice to score – it makes it even sweeter.”

Konsa later went on social media to make fun of the unfortunate episode and tweeted, “If you think you scored your first goal for Villa,” he laughed.

