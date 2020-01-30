F-Series sells Mustangs for Shelby

It turns out that not only trucks increase sales of the Ford F-Series, they are also the best-selling endurance vehicle. Ford’s Shelby tuning shop actually sells more Shelby series pickups than its legendary Shelby Mustang models.

These numbers only refer to the cars Shelby produces in-house. The GT350 and GT500 are manufactured by Ford under license from Shelby. Shelby produces a GT model and the Super Snake, which makes 825 hp. They’re also making a Super Snake version of the F-150.

Big Numbers

After a fuel crisis that led to a backlash against SUVs that nearly paralyzed US automakers, they are once again targeting the high-margin high-top light trucks.

The justification that automakers have made for this transition is customer demand. Even with an aftermarket performance brand like Shelby, 750 F-series trucks are sold to 300 Mustangs, although these numbers are not official, but estimates to Autoblog.

Shelby and pickups

Shelby had been playing around with pickup hot rods at Dodge, but his first Ford pickup was a hot rod version of the already hot rod raptor pickup. Production should be limited to 100 units, but demand increased that number to 500. The Shelby Raptor was introduced at the 2013 New York Auto Show, and from 2015 the trucks sold better than the Mustangs.

Super snake pickup

via motorauthority.com

The F-150 Super Snake deserves the snake badge with the crazy performance you’d expect from a Shelby model. With the compressor, the F-150 Super Snake delivers a healthy 770 hp. At this point, the truck is more suitable for moving the highway than for carrying heavy loads.

