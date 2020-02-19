[f1-tests:-alfa-romeo-and-haas-existing-new-cars-and-trucks-on-opening-early-morning]

%MINIFYHTML6ec2c4359b22b51238344243f6ffa22911%

Alfa Romeo has formally presented its new car or truck right before the to start with early morning of the wintertime exams.

The Swiss staff experienced previously joked photographs of the C39 with a snake skin livery on Valentine's Working day, but returned to its pink and white shade scheme very last season when they revealed their 2020 challenger in Barcelona, ​​although with a modified livery.

The vehicle functions a big Alfa logo on the back again, with purple strikes that lengthen to the nose.

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will try to commence this year, their second as teammates, following a disappointing stop to 2019, in which Alfa concluded eighth in the constructors classification.

Run by Ferrari engines, the team hopes to commence jogging in Barcelona, ​​where the six times of pre-period exams are are living on Sky Sports F1.

Haas & # 39 VF20

Haas also waited until finally he tried an formal start of his automobile, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on hand to present the VF20 in the pit lane.

Haas started the 2020 launch period with photos of his new auto on social media, but Wednesday early morning was the initially time he noticed himself in person.

The US group UU., In its fifth time in F1, it demands an urgent advancement this year right after finishing 2019 2nd from below.

More to comply with …