[f1-tests,-day-two:-kimi-raikkonen-with-a-late-wave-but-mercedes-makes-the-headlines]

%MINIFYHTML56618f784a61f69543031899909933da11%

%MINIFYHTML56618f784a61f69543031899909933da12%

Kimi Raikkonen placed Alfa Romeo at the top of the second day of F1 tests, as the favorite candidates of 2020 were in the background in the time table.

But Mercedes, who set the pace for the first day, still made the most important headlines on Thursday by presenting an innovative concept of a flyer that proved to be the theme of the paddock.

%MINIFYHTML56618f784a61f69543031899909933da13% %MINIFYHTML56618f784a61f69543031899909933da14%

%MINIFYHTML56618f784a61f69543031899909933da15%

%MINIFYHTML56618f784a61f69543031899909933da16%

Sergio Pérez, from Racing Point, led the time table for most of the day, but Raikkonen usurped him late, who completed some short bursts with Pirelli’s fastest C5 tire.

The return of the Finnish veteran of 1: 17,091 is the second fastest of the week so far behind Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Raikkonen stopped at the track later to show the first red flag of 2020.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas again shared races at Mercedes, with the world champion recording 106 gigantic laps only in the morning before their teammate took over the W11 in the afternoon.

3: 16 What was happening with the Lewis Hamilton flyer on the second day of testing? Ted Kravitz has been researching the innovation of W11 What was happening with the Lewis Hamilton flyer on the second day of testing? Ted Kravitz has been researching the innovation of W11

The Bottas session ended after 77 laps when an electrical failure cost the world champions the final stages of the day.

Daniel Ricciardo was third for Renault despite some delays, ahead of Alex Albon of Red Bull, Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri and Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who returned to action after feeling bad the first day.

Charles Leclerc had continued in the SF1000 during the morning before Vettel took over after lunch, with the four-time champion recording his fastest time until the time of 1: 18.154.

“It’s not about the times for Ferrari, they want to go through all the configuration changes in the new car, since it has a wider configuration window to play,” said Ted Kravitz of Sky F1.

Who impresses in Barcelona?

With 25 percent of the winter tests completed, Mercedes leads the F1 2020 early lap count: the W11 has completed 356 laps, 54 more than the next best Red Bull, and won the first prizes for design innovation.

The emergence of what they are calling DAS – Dual-axis steering – seems to allow its drivers & # 39; step on & # 39; its front wheels by the straight moving the steering wheel towards them in the cabin.

“DAS is the great technical innovation of the week along with its rear suspension,” Kravitz suggested.

But although his RB16 has had fewer early headlines, Red Bull has been satisfied with his early career as they prepare for what they hope is a total challenge for Mercedes for the first time in the hybrid era.

“So far it has been positive for us. The car is behaving as predicted,” team leader Christian Horner told Sky F1. “We are happy with everything we have achieved so far. This week is very focused on achieving mileage on the board and understanding.”

The beginning of Winter Racing Point, third on the time sheet of the first day and second on the second day, focuses on the similarities of its new RP20 with the Mercedes W10, winner of last year’s title.

Meanwhile, Williams again completed more than 100 laps to continue his much-needed positive start by 2020, with George Russell finishing seventh, while Lando Norris was tenth for McLaren after 137 laps.

On Thursday, Romain Grosjean de Haas completed more laps than any other driver, but a turn and subsequent contact with the three-curve barriers cost him the last 40 minutes of the day.

1: 12 Romain Grosjean de Haas took a turn during the afternoon session of day two of the tests, losing the vertical position of his rear wing in the process. Romain Grosjean de Haas took a turn during the afternoon session of day two of the tests, losing the vertical position of his rear wing in the process.

F1 time sheet: Day two

1. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, 134 laps, 1: 17,091

2. Sergio Pérez, Racing Point, 145 laps, +0.256

3. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 41 laps, +0.658

4. Alex Albon, Red Bull, 134 laps, +0.821

5. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 147 laps, +1.030

6. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 73 laps, +1.063

7. George Russell, Williams, 116 laps, +1,175

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 49 laps, +1.244

9. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 106 laps, +1,295

10. Lando Norris, McLaren, 137 laps, +1.383

11. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 158 laps, +1,405

12. Esteban Ocon, Renault, 52 laps, +1.466

13. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 77 laps, +2.216

Watch Winter Testing daily live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app. The sessions last from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 5 p.m., followed by The Story So Far with interviews with drivers and the verdict of the day.