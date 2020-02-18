[f1-tests:-the-first-great-test-of-2020-awaits-the-teams-in-barcelona]

%MINIFYHTMLfcd7fdf04507ebd329c92299e22a4a7911%

Formula 1 teams will begin testing their new cars starting Wednesday as the official pre-season action begins at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

After three months off the track preparing their completely new cars for the challenges that await them in 2020, the shortest pre-season in history, six days, begins at 8 am for the 10 teams.

The six-day trial is live on Sky Sports F1 for the first time.

Most teams have already launched their new shaking challenges in several circuits across Europe in recent days, but the three-day opening test presents their first real opportunities to put the car to the test.

What is the Test One approach?

After spending many months planning, designing and simulating the performance of 2020 cars behind closed doors in their factories, the main focus of the teams during the first week of the race is to validate that work in real life.

System checks and initial aerodynamic assessments, when cars are equipped with many weird and wonderful looking measurement rakes, go hand in hand with crucial reliability tests and early performance runs.

Tire evaluations are also largely included in the work lists, as is acclimatization work for drivers to the cars they will drive over the next nine months.

Therefore, lap times, particularly in the first week, are less important with equipment that tests different fuel loads, tires and car configurations. For example, Renault was the “ fastest & # 39; & # 39; in Test One last year, and they qualified 1.5 seconds adrift in pole position in the first race a month later.

Who drives when?

The 20 F1 classes of 2020 will appear at least once during the three-day test.

Most teams give each of their drivers a full day in the car each, eight hours of potential time on the track on each side of the daily lunch, and then divide the rest of the day running between them.

Ready-to-use reliability is now such in Formula 1 that teams now record more than 100 laps per day in their new cars. Last year’s best for a single day was Mercedes with 182 laps, while 4,270 laps were completed in the opening test.

Test One driver schedule Equipment Day one Day two Day Three MERCEDES To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed FERRARI Sebastian Vettel Leclerc (AM), Vettel (PM) Charles Leclerc RED BULL Max Verstappen Alex Albon Verstappen (AM), Albon (PM) MCLAREN Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Norris (AM,) Sainz (PM) RENAULT To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed ALPHATAURI Daniil Kvyat Pierre Gasly Kvyat (AM), Gasly (PM) CAREER POINT Pérez (AM), Paseo (PM) Sergio Perez Lance Walk ALFA ROMEO Kubica (AM), Giovinazzi (PM) Kimi raikkonen Antonio Giovinazzi HAAS Kevin Magnussen Romain Grosjean Grosjean (AM), Magnussen (PM) WILLIAMS Russell (AM), Latifi (PM) George Russell Nicholas Latifi

How to look and follow?

Sky Sports F1 shows all the tests live for the first time this winter, with 48 hours of track action during the two weeks.

There are two sessions: from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and then 1 p.m. at 5 p.m. UK time, every day, with live action on the Sky F1 channel and the Sky Sports app. Wednesday’s first show begins at 7.55 am just before the green light.

The application and website are also home to the live blog, with updates, analysis and video clips during the day.

The final program, The Story So Far, begins after the track action ends at 5pm.

Wednesday, February 19

7.55am-12pm: Day one, morning session

1 pm-5pm: Day one, afternoon session

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Thursday, February 20

8 am to 12pm: Day two, morning session

1 pm-5pm: Day two, afternoon session

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Friday, 21st of February

8 am to 12pm: Day three, morning session

1 pm-5pm: Day three, afternoon session

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

