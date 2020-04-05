F1 Virtual Grand Prix Results: Charles Leclerc wins the dominant victory before the vow of “entertainment” when the virus is locked

Charles Leclerc dominated the second Grand Prix Virtual to show in a much better F1 eSports event, from start to finish, with a current Ferrari star that Ferrari’s current talent isn’t limited to just his talent.

Mongask bequeathed the pole position to Cristian Lundgard Renault, who, despite setting the fastest time in the qualifying session, received a penalty from five positions and was forced to start in sixth.

The network has more than doubled the number of current F1 drivers in the tournament, with Lendo Norris and Nicholas Latifi joining Leclerc, George Russell, Alex Albon and Antonio Giovazinzi, while former world champion Jenson Button in his first virtual match. He participated alongside others. Former F1 stars Johnny Herbert, Anthony Davidson, Stoffel Vandoren and Esteban Gutierrez, as well as British cricketer Ben Stokes and 19-year-old brother Leclerc Arthur.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

Disappointing, however, the technical Greenleys, which made GP proud to open the VP, returned, meaning that neither Norris nor Gutierrez were able to compete in the race, with little attention before the lights. It was so much that many lost their beginnings.

That said, it was a much-improved event that saw a full race with 28 laps and a lot of good clean racing – something that can’t be said in Bahrain: – Drivers grabbed the 2019 Codemasters F1.

Watch more

From the moment Leclerc came out of the opening with a second to go, the Ferrari star never looked like a loser because he wanted to win to add two Grand Prix winners last season, but behind him is an exciting game and an accident. Did. The race, which saw Danish driver F2 Lundgaard return to second place and WIlliams Russell star in third place, was largely due to Arthur Leclerc’s inability to stay on track.

Minutes after Russell made the mistake of throwing Landgard back, Leclerc overtook his second-round laptop in the second round, and after struggling to make his way back to Williams’ gearbox, he fell to the ground again to recover. Put it in place for a fee.

His accident with Albon gave Red Bull driver a chance to mix it up at the front end because he came home in the eighth year, while the button was very well defended when he reached the virtual virtual award. The 2009 world champion finally made it home to the top 10 teams. Meanwhile, Stokes, who won the 2019 Cricket World Cup, found himself in the baptism of fire, as a late error brought him as the heir to the last place of Herbert to come home in the last 18 of 18 matches.

But for Leclerc, the joy of victory matched the entertainment responsibilities of those locked in the house, with F1 not attending for the third week in a row without any action due to the outbreak of coronavirus – which made him all the more prominent just because of him. He started training last weekend.

Left created with Sketch.

Created just with Sketch.

1/21 F1 2020

Formula One only shows two changes from the 19th class, meaning that the number of familiar and strange faces will return next season. Here’s how to set up a network.

REUTERS

21/2 Mercedes – Louis Hamilton (No. 44)

Hedayat is making his 14th appearance in F1 as a world champion in the last six seasons and shows no sign of being allowed to neutralize the sport. Once again, he will be a man to be beaten, but his future could well prove to be the biggest point of conversation in 2020.

AFP via Getty Images

3/21 Mercedes – Valtteri Bottas (77)

Botas safely finished second in 2019, but if he wants to challenge his team-mate, he has to find an extra gear. Whether his divorce during the season will only affect him mentally, but a more focused and motivated Walter Botas can enter the network the next season if his mind wanders.

Getty Images

9/21 Ferrari – Charles Leclerc (16)

According to the results in 2019, Ferrari No. 2 should step on the field and become Ferrari No. 1, but will it really happen? Apart from that, Leclerc was impressed with his outstanding presence last season and took five polar positions, including four in a row, and he finally found himself at the forefront of what was to come in the future.

Getty Images

5/21 Ferrari – Sebastian Vettel (5)

Perhaps the most stressed driver in sports in 2020, Vettel will know that next year, failing to score will almost certainly end his time with Ferrari, especially with many good drivers in the market in 2021. Vettel showed fire. Inside, he still burns with his victory in Singapore, but the four-time world champion will wait.

Getty Images

6/21 Red Bull – Max Verstappen (33)

A year wiser and with a car that has improved rapidly over the course of the season, WordPress could prove to be the biggest challenge for Hamilton and Mercedes in 2020, if Red Bull can find the level of consistency it loves. Westrapen are out of action next year and Hamilton is just as popular, and a seasonal duel between the two will put an end to this uncertainty.

Getty Images

7/21 Red Bull – Alexander Albon (23)

He has convinced Red Bull enough in his half-season with the club to take second place next year, or at least to start. In 2019, a calm head seemed to be on the shoulders of the talented and should have a decent tribune in Brazil, if it was not an attempt to overtake Hamilton, but now he must start if he guarantees a long-term future. Close the Westrapen gap. .

Getty Images

8/21 McLaren – Carlos Sains (55)

The best resting season of last season is hoping that at the end of the tribune that he established in Brazil and put an end to McLaren’s five-year long drought, we hope that the British team will look for victory in the top three teams, not lower than them. the shoulder

Getty Images

9/21

Getty Images

10/21

Getty Images

11/21

AFP via Getty Images

12/21

Getty Images

13/21

Getty Images

14/21

EPA

15/21

Getty Images

16/21

REUTERS

17/21

REUTERS

18/21

REUTERS

19/21

Getty Images

20/21

Getty Images

21/21

REUTERS

1/21 F1 2020

Formula One only shows two changes from the 19th class, meaning that the number of familiar and strange faces will return next season. Here’s how to set up a network.

REUTERS

21/2 Mercedes – Louis Hamilton (No. 44)

Hedayat is making his 14th appearance in F1 as a world champion in the last six seasons and shows no sign of being allowed to neutralize the sport. Once again, there will be a man who will be beaten, but his future could prove to be the biggest point of conversation in 2020.

AFP via Getty Images

3/21 Mercedes – Valtteri Bottas (77)

Botas safely finished second in 2019, but if he wants to challenge his team-mate, he has to find an extra gear. Whether his divorce during the season will only affect him mentally, but a more focused and motivated Walter Botas can enter the network the next season if his mind wanders.

Getty Images

9/21 Ferrari – Charles Leclerc (16)

According to the results in 2019, Ferrari No. 2 should step on the field and become Ferrari No. 1, but will it really happen? Apart from that, Leclerc was impressed with his outstanding presence last season and took five polar positions, including four in a row, and he finally found himself at the forefront of what was to come in the future.

Getty Images

5/21 Ferrari – Sebastian Vettel (5)

Perhaps the most stressed driver in sports in 2020, Vettel will know that next year, failing to score will almost certainly end his time with Ferrari, especially with many good drivers in the market in 2021. Vettel showed fire. Inside, he still burns with his victory in Singapore, but the four-time world champion will wait.

Getty Images

6/21 Red Bull – Max Verstappen (33)

A year wiser and with a car that has improved rapidly over the course of the season, WordPress could prove to be the biggest challenge for Hamilton and Mercedes in 2020, if Red Bull can find the level of consistency it loves. Westrapen are out of action next year and Hamilton is just as popular, and a seasonal duel between the two will put an end to this uncertainty.

Getty Images

7/21 Red Bull – Alexander Albon (23)

He has convinced Red Bull enough in his half-season with the club to take second place next year, or at least to start. In 2019, a calm head seemed to be on the shoulders of the talented and should have a decent tribune in Brazil, if it was not an attempt to overtake Hamilton, but now he must start if he guarantees a long-term future. Close the Westrapen gap. .

Getty Images

8/21 McLaren – Carlos Sains (55)

The best resting season of last season is hoping that at the end of the tribune that he established in Brazil and put an end to McLaren’s five-year long drought, we hope that the British team will look for victory in the top three teams, not lower than them. the shoulder

Getty Images

9/21

Getty Images

10/21

Getty Images

11/21

AFP via Getty Images

12/21

Getty Images

13/21

Getty Images

14/21

EPA

15/21

Getty Images

16/21

REUTERS

17/21

REUTERS

18/21

REUTERS

19/21

Getty Images

20/21

Getty Images

21/21

REUTERS

“Eight days ago, last Sunday, but I put a lot of hours in it,” he said. “Let me tell you how much I don’t know, but we’ve probably all been in touch with George, Alex and others for at least five hours every day and at the end of the week, and we’re doing everything live and it’s been a lot of fun. We’re having fun.” We will continue to work

“Obviously it’s hard for everyone to stay home. So we’re trying to keep everyone entertained at home, and I hope that’s the case tonight, and we’re going to try to do other things in the next few weeks.”

Interestingly, Leclerc admitted that while the physical challenge was not the place for drivers to experience it, night work was not easy.

Watch more

“It was incredibly hard, and yes we’re sitting in a chair, so there’s no G-force in a real car, but I’m sweating like crazy,” he added. “Muscles don’t hurt as much, but I’m just as hard and sweaty.

They (other drivers) should not be mistaken. It was hard work, everyone was very fast, and I think we all knew that the one who made the least mistake would win because we are all very close. “

The postponed Grand Grand Prix will take place in the next two weeks, with the hope that Leclerc will be able to win two of the two after losing the Bahrain Grand Prix, while we hope Norris will eventually. Be able to see the lights to show the world that his eSports talent matches his ability to have fun in his simulator seat.

Results

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Christine Lundgard

3. George Russell

4. Arthur Leclerc

5. Antonio Giovinazzi

6. Stanford Vandorn

7. Louis Deltras

8. Alex Albon

9. Jimmy Bradbent

10. Nicholas Latifi

(Tags ToTranslate) F1