fa-cup-attract:-arsenal-encounter-trip-to-sheffield-united,-leicester-host-chelsea,-holders-man-metropolis-handed-newcastle-clash

The FA Cup quarter-finals draw has thrown up some intriguing ties subsequent this week’s dramatic fifth spherical encounters.

Chelsea noticed off top rated-flight desk-toppers Liverpool in the choose of the action, though Newcastle joined the Blues in the previous eight with a difficult-fought 3-2 victory in excess of West Brom on Tuesday evening.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty The ties for the FA Cup quarter-finals have been revealed

On Wednesday, holders Person Metropolis easily overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a 1- victory, when Leicester still left it late to defeat Birmingham at the King Electric power.

Manchester United nonetheless have to engage in Derby on Thursday night in a match the place Wayne Rooney will confront his aged club.

But who has been drawn towards who?

QUE SERA, SERA

Man City and Leicester advance to FA Cup quarter-finals with consummate ease unsettled

Kane thinking of Gentleman United go ought to Tottenham are unsuccessful to reach Champions League GIVE US A MIN

Jurgen Klopp annoyed with Liverpool players for ignoring Takumi Minamino maur to appear

True Madrid setting up to swap Zidane with ex-Spurs manager in summer months ross reckons

Barkley backs Chelsea starlet to glow and plug gap of injuries-ravaged midfield ALL On your own

Leko hits out at Kick It Out and PFA about dealing with of Kiko Casilla racism case playmaker

How Rooney has manufactured a beneficial influence ‘on and off the pitch’ in new Derby job tune in

Tottenham vs Norwich kick-off time and team information with accidents hampering the two sides Tune in

Sheffield Wednesday v Guy City information and crew news as readers concentrate on cup dominance Caution

Leading League writes to give golf equipment assistance over coronavirus outbreak

Have a look at the full FA Cup quarter-closing attract in comprehensive below…

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Gentleman Town

Tottenham or Norwich vs Derby or Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea

More TO Follow