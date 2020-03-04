fa-cup-attract:-arsenal-encounter-trip-to-sheffield-united,-leicester-host-chelsea,-holders-man-metropolis-handed-newcastle-clash

By Oliver Dawnay
4th March 2020,
10: 00 pm
Up-to-date: 4th March 2020,
10: 16 pm
The FA Cup quarter-finals draw has thrown up some intriguing ties subsequent this week’s dramatic fifth spherical encounters.
Chelsea noticed off top rated-flight desk-toppers Liverpool in the choose of the action, though Newcastle joined the Blues in the previous eight with a difficult-fought 3-2 victory in excess of West Brom on Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday, holders Person Metropolis easily overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a 1- victory, when Leicester still left it late to defeat Birmingham at the King Electric power.
Manchester United nonetheless have to engage in Derby on Thursday night in a match the place Wayne Rooney will confront his aged club.
But who has been drawn towards who?
QUE SERA, SERA
Man City and Leicester advance to FA Cup quarter-finals with consummate ease
unsettled
Kane thinking of Gentleman United go ought to Tottenham are unsuccessful to reach Champions League
GIVE US A MIN
Jurgen Klopp annoyed with Liverpool players for ignoring Takumi Minamino
maur to appear
True Madrid setting up to swap Zidane with ex-Spurs manager in summer months
ross reckons
Barkley backs Chelsea starlet to glow and plug gap of injuries-ravaged midfield
ALL On your own
Leko hits out at Kick It Out and PFA about dealing with of Kiko Casilla racism case
playmaker
How Rooney has manufactured a beneficial influence ‘on and off the pitch’ in new Derby job
tune in
Tottenham vs Norwich kick-off time and team information with accidents hampering the two sides
Tune in
Sheffield Wednesday v Guy City information and crew news as readers concentrate on cup dominance
Caution
Leading League writes to give golf equipment assistance over coronavirus outbreak
Have a look at the full FA Cup quarter-closing attract in comprehensive below…
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Newcastle vs Gentleman Town
Tottenham or Norwich vs Derby or Manchester United
Leicester vs Chelsea
More TO Follow