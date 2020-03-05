fa-cup-quarter-last-draw:-arsenal-experience-trip-to-sheffield-united,-leicester-host-chelsea,-holders-guy-metropolis-handed-newcastle-clash

The FA Cup quarter-finals draw has thrown up some intriguing ties following this week’s remarkable fifth round encounters.

Chelsea saw off Leading League desk-toppers Liverpool in the select of the action, although Newcastle joined the Blues in the past 8 with a difficult-fought 3-two victory in excess of West Brom on Tuesday night.

Getty Photos – Getty The ties for the FA Cup quarter-finals have been discovered

On Wednesday, holders Guy Town easily overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a 1- victory, when Leicester remaining it late to defeat Birmingham with the exact scoreline at the King Electric power.

Manchester United continue to have to engage in Derby on Thursday night in a match where by Crimson Devils legend Wayne Rooney will return to his previous stomping ground. You can listen to that match dwell on talkSPORT.

The winners of Derby vs Guy United will experience Norwich in the following round immediately after the Canaries attained their very first FA Cup quarter-closing given that 1992 with a penalty shootout victory about Tottenham.

Norwich’s victory about Spurs was considerably overshadowed by a clash in between Eric Dier and a Tottenham supporter in the group.

FA Cup quarter-ultimate attract

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Guy Metropolis

Norwich vs Derby or Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea