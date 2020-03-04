fa-cup-success:-manchester-metropolis-and-leicester-advance-to-quarter-finals-after-observing-off-championship-opposition

Reigning FA Cup holders Manchester Metropolis eased into the quarter-finals of the competitors with a comfortable gain around Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening.

So often their saviour, Sergio Aguero fizzed a wicked remaining-footed shot at aim which Joe Wildsmith just could not keep to seal a one- get.

AFP or licensors Manchester Metropolis are into the quarter-remaining of the FA Cup after beating Sheffield Wednesday

There was a trace of offside to the goal and it may possibly have been checked experienced a video clip assistant referee been in procedure.

Pep Guardiola’s men were being significantly from their clinical most effective at Hillsborough but, right after crashing out of the FA Cup at the similar phase two many years in the past right after losing 1- at Wigan, there was hardly ever a hint of an upset in Yorkshire.

Wednesday have slipped out of the Sky Bet Championship engage in-off photograph just after profitable only 1 of their nine prior league matches and Metropolis rarely ventured over and above 2nd equipment.

Wildsmith stored out Mahrez’s shot as City chased a 2nd, when Wednesday had failed to muster an work on focus on in the second half just before Alex Hunt’s uncommon ball into City’s box just eluded fellow substitute Steven Fletcher.

Getty Photos – Getty Aguero’s shot fizzed by means of the hands of Joe Wildsmith

Late substitute Raheem Sterling was sent on to complete the work and he was also denied by Wildsmith in time additional on.

The Citizens will be joined in the hat for the quarter-closing attract with their primary rivals to end 2nd in the Leading League powering runaway leaders Liverpool.

Ricardo Pereira’s late header secured a one- acquire towards Birmingham as Leicester arrived at the FA Cup quarter-finals for the next time in 3 several years.

The Foxes, 3rd in the Premier League, toiled for considerably of the match versus a Blues aspect whose dogged defensive fortitude observed them get there at the King Energy Stadium unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions.

Getty Photos – Getty Ricardo Pereira’s header secured a 1- gain towards Birmingham as Leicester attained the FA Cup quarter-finals for the 2nd time in 3 many years

The tie appeared to be heading for added time but correct-again Pereira was on hand to head dwelling the decisive intention with 82 minutes on the clock.

It was Leicester’s initially intention in 387 minutes of football, considering that a two-2 draw with Chelsea on February 1.

