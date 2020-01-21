FA. Manchester United accuses players of wrongdoing in the loss to Liverpool

LONDON – Manchester United was indicted by the Football Association for misconduct by its players in a 0-2 loss to leading Premier League player Liverpool.

United’s players surrounded referee Craig Pawson in the middle of the first half on Sunday after Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk challenged goalkeeper David de Gea.

Roberto Firmino then scored a goal, but after a VAR review of Van Dijk’s clash with the Spanish goalkeeper, his goal was eliminated.

De Gea dropped the ball, which the defense couldn’t clear, allowing Firmino to take advantage and score.

“Manchester United FC has been charged with violating FA Rule E20 (a),” the FA statement said.

“The club is alleged to have failed to ensure that its players behaved properly in the 26th minute of the Premier League game against Liverpool FC on Sunday.”

An angry De Gea led the Manchester United protests and hurried to Pawson to ease his frustration. The Spaniard, who was booked for his actions, was accompanied by a number of his teammates in the Pawson area.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not pleased with the charges.

“Maybe I shouldn’t talk too much and make that decision,” Solskjaer said at a press conference Tuesday before the Manchester United game against Burnley.

“But it was knocked over. I didn’t see it (the players’ reaction) and I reacted myself.

“It was a foul.”

Van Dijk had given Liverpool the lead before the incident, and Mohamed Salah added another second to extend Liverpool’s lead over Manchester City to 16 points. Manchester United follows 30 points.

Manchester United has until Thursday to respond to the indictment.

